Q: How long have you been playing baseball?
A: I started playing when I was 4.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: I played football when I was younger, too, I think I started when I was 4, but I dropped that when I got to middle school.
Q: What was it about baseball that had you focused on just that sport in high school?
A: Because one year I broke my arm and I didn’t want to keep getting injured, and baseball was more enjoyable to me anyways, so I stuck with that.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: Five to six times a week for about three to four hours per practice.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: In the offseason, I’m lifting more weights, and in the season, it’s more about repetition during practice.
Q: Do you have downtime away from baseball?
A: No, it’s a year-round thing. I really don’t have much time outside of baseball. I do get some downtime, a week is good enough for me, and then I’m ready to get back into it.
Q: Rating baseball versus academics, which is more important in your life?
A: I love baseball, but academics are way more important. My mom pushes me to get good grades. It’s hard sometimes having baseball and then going home and still having home work, but I’m still able to get that all done.
Q: Besides sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I’m fast, that’s my main thing, quick.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: That you have to keep working hard, you have to also limit yourself to what you do so you can get it all done.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: To be able to play baseball in college and expand from there. Work smaller and keep getting bigger.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: To play in the MLB. I know it’s a tough dream to accomplish, but I’d like to work for it.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: This past year, playing in the regionals at home. That was a crazy atmosphere, it was fun having all the fans cheering us on.
Q: Knowing you were just a couple of wins away from getting back to the final four. How much motivation entering you senior year?
A: It gives us a lot because we know we have the chance to do it. Even though we are losing a couple of our seniors from this past season, and we have a lot of fun out there and you can tell when we are out there on the field playing.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: Yeah, my mom and dad have helped me a lot, they do a lot for me in everything, then also all my coaches, coach Ralph and coach Ralphie, they are busting as much as we are every single day getting us to work harder.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?
A: To work hard and don’t let someone else outwork you.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: You can always out-hustle the person next to you.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: The way I see it, the only way I have any regrets is if we don’t win the state title next year.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Norway, it seems really nice up there and we have talked about it with my family, on going there, but it has just never happened because of baseball.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: Going on the boat, going to the beach, mainly Keys things to do.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Getting home late every night, having homework to do and trying to finish everything in one night.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Have it to do homework and rest.
Q: What are your plans for after high school?
A: I would like to go to college and major in engineering and play baseball at the same time.
Q: So if you have an opportunity to play baseball in college, no matter the size or location of the school, you are taking it?
A: Yeah.
Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: I just need to keep working hard. I think I’m doing enough right to keep going. I just need to keep the same mindset and not lose it.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: It’s small and, around every corner, you know someone.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: My mom’s chicken Alfredo.
Q: You talked about engineering. What interests you in that career path?
A: I’m good at math, and I know you need that, it just seems fun to me. I’m not sure doing what yet, I just know I ‘d like to go into engineering of some sort.