Q: How long have you been swimming?
A: I’ve been swimming in intervals, some years I do it, some I don’t, but collectively for about eight years.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports?
A: From age 8 until 14, I was in martial arts.
Q: What was it about swimming that drew your attention?
A: At first I didn’t really like it because my parents kind of made me do it, but eventually I found I like swimming. It’s different from other sports because you are in the water, and you get to submerge yourself and basically block out the outside world and focus on yourself.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: During the season, it’s five days a week and not in season, I personally only have two to three days a week of training of my own.
Q: How does your training differ in-season compared to offseason?
A: Mostly the duration of the training and intensity. For example, during the season training is two hours long and in the offseason, I may do 30 minutes to an hour, and mostly it’s on land in the offseason.
Q: Do you really have downtime away from sports?
A: I do during the summer, I’ll admit I falter a bit in the summer during the break time.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: While I do think academics are more important than athletics, I think athletics is a very important part of my academics. So they are almost codependent of each other.
Q: Beside sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I also play musical instruments, the saxophone and the flute, I also do a little bit of cooking, but I wouldn’t say that’s too much of a talent though.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Attention to detail, because while I’m swimming I really get to focus on my stroke. Also, things like being patient and being able to reflect on things like I do when I swim.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: For my senior year, I do hope to be more involved in my sport and be more dedicated to it. For academics, I want to take more rigorous courses to help me better prepare for the future.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: I honestly don’t know, I’m still undecided, I’m just going with the flow.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: All the meets we go to, when we cheer on our teammates, just being together with the team are the best moments I would say.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: Coach Lori (Bosco) has helped me become a better swimmer and also Coach (Sarah) Mascal, and my mom and dad especially. My dad drives me to swim every day and my mom always encourages me, during the times when I’m not swimming, to get back into it. I especially want to thank my coaches and parents for doing that.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?
A: Don’t wait to do something, but also think about what it is you want to do. But once you have what you want to do, get into it, don’t wait.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Just be patient, you just have to wait sometimes. Don’t rush, pay attention to the details.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — to your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: I just want to be together with the team, because this past year with what has happened, we have been a little fragmented. So I just want us to be together and meet more often so we can do more of that close stuff as a team.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: There’s a lot of places I want to visit, but I especially want to visit Paris, France, because it’s an old city with lots of history behind it. I’ve never been to Europe so I want Paris to be the first place I go.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I like cooking and music and, in the past, martial arts as well.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Definitely some time constraints. You have to make sure your time management skills are on top, and you get your work done on time. Being a student-athlete, sports definitely take a lot of your focus away from academics, so it’s important to be efficient on a lot of time management.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Practice. I could really use another hour of practicing swimming.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: I’m really undecided, honestly, but I am thinking somewhere along the lines of math or science or information technology. I’ve even considered political science.
Q: If you have an opportunity to swim in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: Oh definitely, I used to doing it, so I’d like to continue to be with that team environment.
Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: I need to get faster at swimming in order to be competitive at the college level. Improve all my skills.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: The weather is very nice down here, it’s pretty much summer all the time, and it’s very peaceful compared to many other towns. It’s a unique place, it’s small and pretty connected. Anywhere you go, you are bound to see that person again.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: I don’t have any specific meal I would want, but I would definitely want my first meal to include some locally caught fish because the fish here is just amazing.
Q: Do you have any career aspirations?
A: I’m still deciding on what I want to do, but maybe somewhere along the lines of entrepreneurship, maybe, or engineering or even politics, but I’m not going to get too much into that.