Q: How long have you been playing soccer?
A: Six to seven years.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: Field hockey and I ran track. I played field hockey at my old school, I’ve only been going to Key West High School for the last two years.
Q: Was it easy to go from field hockey to soccer?
A: Well I played both at my old school because they were in different seasons and I could stay conditioned for both. I was the goalie for both field hockey and soccer.
Q: Now that it’s just soccer how much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: During season, I’d say we are on the field 15 hours a week, maybe 18 when we are really training hard. Out of season, I’d say maybe like five to 10 hours.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: In-season it’s a lot more shots and working on making saves. Out of season, it’s a lot of conditioning, running lifting or getting stronger.
Q: Do you really have downtime away from sports?
A: I don’t play club, so I’m really only playing during soccer season. But I would say I’m condition and working out all year.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s most important in your life?
A: Academics.
Q: Are the two close in ranking in life importance?
A: I would say they are close, but I know soccer is not my future plan but academics will help me get into athletic training and into major league sports.
Q: In what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I’m very determined. If I set a goal, I’m going to hit that goal and I’ll keep going until surpassing the goal.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: You are going to get hit and knocked down and it’s about how you get back up and keep going and you gave to keep going because you are going to get knocked down.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: Academically, I don’t want to get hit by senioritis and just keep going and finish strong with the rigor I’ve placed. Athletic-wise, I want to finish my senior year starting and be proud knowing I put everything I had into it.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: I would love to rain in major league sports and get my doctorate in physical therapy.
Q: What is something you would want to do every day?
A: Just being able to watch and work with different types of athletes every day. I love working with Mrs. Gabby (Flanigan) and doing what she does it something I could do every day.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: I don’t think there is one particular moment, but just being able to walk off the field after those hard games knowing I stopped every ball I could and am able to be proud of myself knowing I kept us in a game. The relief of coming off the field after that hard-fought game is the best feeling in my sports-mind.
Q: Any coaches, teachers, or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: Definitely my dad. He drives for all our away trips and he’s constantly motiving and supporting me to be better. Then coach Justin (Martin) too. He’s hard on me, but in ways what pushes me to strive to be better, even if it’s very subliminally. He knows how to get me going and has definitely taken me from the goalie I was t my old school to being more confident.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?
A: Work hard and just keep going. Go of the island and see all the opportunities this island does create for you and where you can use those connections to go and do really great things.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: You are going to work super hard and sometimes it may not pay off right away, but it will at some point. It’s all going to work out, so keep working toward that long-term goal and not the short-term goal.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally, and emotionally — to your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: I think just walking off the field my last game, whether we are holding the district title or not, knowing in myself that I put everything into it and I’m leaving a good legacy for the next Key West Conchs will make me proud of just everything.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Italy because it look pretty and I like the culture and I’d love to go visit.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: That’s so hard, because if I’m not playing soccer I’m at the basketball game or another sport. It all kind of correlates back to sports, but when I’m not on the field I’m at church or working with kids as an assistant teacher at a co-op.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Time, there’s definitely not enough time. So time management of when I’m going to do that project or homework and still coordinating with people that don’t play sports can be challenging. But I find time on the drives up and down from games. I just finished my college semester and I took two of my college exams in a van on the way to and back from a soccer game. That’s hard sitting in a van trying to do a stats test. So it’s all time consuming and figuring out even when to sleep can be tough. My mom makes jokes that they never see me during soccer season because I come home, eat, do my homework and I go to sleep, then I wake up go to school then soccer then repeat.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Either sleep or do my homework. Just get ahead a little.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: I have four top schools, but the University of Wisconsin is definitely my top one right now. Also the University of Tennessee, Virginia Tech and Boston University.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: I don’t think I want to play soccer in college, but I would pay intramural. I think being an athlete in college is something I would want to do.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: It’s beautiful and so different. There are so many different cultures and very diverse for being such a small place, but mainly it’s so beautiful down here.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: My mom’s vegetarian stir-fry. It’s so good.
Q: You’ve talked about wanting to go into sports training or therapy on the major league level. Is there anything else you would want to do, if not on the major league level?
A: Anything with athletes or sports would work or become a teacher because I really did find a passion for that getting to help the kids at the preschool grow and learn and that’s something I would love to do.