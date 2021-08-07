Q: When did you start weightlifting competitively?
A: I actually started cross fit in sixth grade, and that was the basis of all of it with my present coach now.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: Cheerleading, dance, soccer and volleyball.
Q: How did you transition from those sports to cross fit and now weightlifting?
A: One of my friend’s mom did cross fit and there was a kids program, so I just went with it and the coach thought I was good for my age.
Q: Now that you are into it, how much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: I actually don’t know because this was my first year doing weightlifting as an official sport. I don’t expect to practice all year-round, but we practiced for two hours, four days a week during the season.
Q: Is it important to have that break?
A: For me, I think so, because I don’t want to focus my full attention on sports. I care about other things.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: Academics, all the way. Not even close. Sports are just more of a way to express yourself more and feel happy. Academics is your foundation to set up the rest of your life.
Q: Beside sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I’m determined in everything I do, I’m very focused, prioritizing and always have a plan with everything outlined.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: To support each other, no matter our capability, and it teaches you to be encouraging toward everyone else.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: To make it back to the states and get into the Top 10 this time.
Q: You made it to state this past season. How much motivation, getting that experience, does that give you to enter your senior year?
A: It gives me so much, just knowing it was my first year on the team and I made it to states. That means everything, knowing I was actually capable of doing that awesome.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: I have a broad idea of wanting to help people, but I really don’t know.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: Making it to states.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: Erin Hamilton, my coach. She’s been the person encouraging me since I was 11. My parents as well, they always pushed me to do sports and thus year they were so happy to find out I was doing a sport.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Hurricanes?
A: Do sports your freshman year. For that first year, you want to make as many friends as possible and sports help that, and I didn’t do that and wish I did.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: To push through the discomfort because you are so more capable of doing things that you think you are.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: Knowing I was able to push through the discomfort and did my best. It would mean everything to me if I was able to do that.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Egypt, because there’s so much history there, and I want to be standing in a place where’s there just so much to learn.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: Painting Keys-type of stuff and dancing.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Negative talk and thinking I’m not good enough.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Sleep, I don’t think I get enough of it with all the work, homework and sports. I feel like I need an extra hour.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: UM, FIU — those are my top two.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: Absolutely, that’s an honor to be considered.
Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: To get past that negative talk and learn better technique.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: It’s very small and there’s can be a lot of talk that goes around really easily, so you have to choose your friends wisely.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: A Skipper’s cheeseburger.
Q: Do you have any career aspirations?
A: Cosmetology. No specific reason, I like to do a little bit of everything in it.