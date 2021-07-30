Q: How long have you been playing your sports?
A: I only play basketball occasionally, football I’ve played since my freshman year and track I did in eighth grade, I skipped ninth and haven’t done it since. I should have done it last year, but didn’t.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: No, not really. I played basketball, but not really for a team.
Q: So it sounds like football is your focus. What drew your attention to that sport?
A: I don’t know, I just like the sport. I always wanted to play it, so when I moved down here I did, and I really like it.
Q: Why did you decide to add track and, for that matter, basketball in your senior year?
A: Basketball to do more stuff my senior year, and track, I can run decently fast, so I want to take advantage of it.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: Not that much, but I usually play basketball every day at the rec center. Then for football we are doing drills for spring while I’m still running track.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in season compared to offseason?
A: I don’t do as much when I’m in season because I’m trying to keep my body healthy and ready for the next sport. In the offseason is really when I train more.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: Academics, they should come first no matter what because they will help you get further in life.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Not to give up, even in everyday life, just keep going until you can’t anymore.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: Academically, to make good enough grades to get to a 3.5. For sports, I want to lead my teams to have a better record and winning record than in my junior year.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: When I was younger I wanted to be in the NFL, but when I got into high school I started with the fire academy and that’s what I’m leaning toward now.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: Getting a 70-yard touchdown.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: Mr. C (Coach Mac Childress). My parents have also helped.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Dolphins?
A: To try to strive to be the best you can and work as hard as you can to be better.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: To keep working hard because in the end it will always pay off.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sports, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: Just by helping my teams be better than they were last year.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Anywhere in Europe, I just want that change of scenery and new things to explore.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: Just hanging out with friends.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: The doubt of people, throughout the years, saying I can and can’t do stuff.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: I would work more so I can get more money for when I leave.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: No, just the fire academy.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: Yeah, no doubt.
Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: Improve my power and strength.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: It’s very small and not a lot to do here outside of fishing or going on the boat.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Give me some Driftwood Pizza.
Q: You talked about be interested in being a firefighter. What interests you in that field?
A: I don’t know, when I got to the class last year I liked it a lot, and now I just want to keep doing it.