Q: How long have you been swimming competitively?
A: For about five to six years.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: I did dance for a year, but I don’t know if that is as much of a sport as it is an art.
Q: Why did you decide to focus on swimming in high school?
A: I had a cousin who swam in high school and now he’s in the U.S. Coast Guard, and he told me to do it. I had to build up for it, but I did pretty well.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: In-season I train every day, almost, and in the offseason I try to at least train on the weekends to stay in shape.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: In-season is a lot more cardio and offseason is more strength and weight training to get stronger.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, which is more important in your life?
A: Academics, but they are pretty close, but academics.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Discipline a lot of discipline, you need to invest a lot of time to yourself.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: Academically, I want to get my GPA up to 3.7 and get into my college of choice. Sport-wise, I want to at least make it to distinct and then give my best effort to make states.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: I want to be a filmmaker.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: Winning first place, at Westminster in the 1,500-meter freestyle, two years back-to-back.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: Definitely, my mom, my dad, my cousin, Jon Olsen my swim coach, a bunch of teachers a lot of people have.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Hurricanes.?
A: Be yourself, do you.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Be yourself, do you.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: Having fun, enjoying my last year, and being a leader so I can pass on the torch to the next swimmers who want it.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Japan, because I’m a big fan of the culture.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I like filmmaking, scriptwriting, directing and acting.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Time management. I’m bad at it already, but with sports on top of it, it makes it a lot harder.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Working on my personal goals or school homework. I’m a procrastinator, so I’d have to say that.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: Yeah, somewhere in Florida, maybe Miami-Dade or FIU for the film programs. They have great media programs there.
Q: If you have an opportunity to swim in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: Yeah, I think that would be fun.
Q: Is there any skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: Discipline, my discipline is bad, which is why I’m a procrastinator.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: I’m a homemade burger kind of guy.
Q: You’ve talked about working in filmmaking. What interests you in that career?
A: I just like the idea of making stories people can relate to, and you can make people feel certain ways.