Q: How long have you been playing football?
A: Since I was 8, I played in the city league.
Q: How long have you been wrestling?
A: Since my sophomore year.
Q: Why are you unsure about wrestling this year?
A: I’m on the fence about it my senior year because I’m not playing any sports in college; I’m thinking about going to a trade school, so I might get a job in that time and move my finances forward.
Q: Why did you decide to join wrestling in high school?
A: I kind of got told to, to help with my lineman position, but it really did wonders going from my sophomore to junior year. I made leaps and bounds improvements by just doing wrestling alone.
Q: What is it about football that has you still focused on playing your senior year?
A: I’ve put so much time in since I was little that I want to finish it out. I really enjoy being on the team and a lot of the guys here and coach (Johnny) Hughes has put a lot of effort on being a good role model in my life, I want to put out a good effort this year and I have a lot of fun doing it.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports?
A: I played baseball for two years when I was younger, but it wasn’t just enjoyable.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: Just basically what the school’s doing. I do go sometimes on my own for a run every now and then, but it’s usually at least once a day of practice at the school doing multiple things.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: In-season is whatever’s on the board and what coach Hughes has us doing. Offseason, I find whatever way I can to stay in shape, so it’s a lot more intense during the season.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, which is more important in your life?
A: Academics, definitely. Sports are fun, but without academics, you aren’t going anywhere.
Q: Are sports and academics close in ranking in life importance?
A: They are, but academics are just a bit more important.
Q: Besides sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I learned a bit of electrician work when I was younger, so I know how to fix a light switch or put in plugs. Mainly, mechanical things I picked up along the way a lot of people can’t do.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: I’ve learned leadership, self-control, discipline, and all these things that you have to have to be a good football player, if you think of it, you can expound on them and use them in different areas of your life.
Q: What goals do you have academically and/or athletically for your senior year?
A: Not too many academically, just continuing with school, but for sports, I really want to see if we can win a state championship.
Q: Winning a state champion will look a lot different this year because you will not have to go against a lot of the Miami powerhouses anymore, being in the 2 Suburban District. Do you really feel like you have a state championship this year?
A: That’s the thing, even though we are moving to a different district, it’s still going to be hard to win a state title, but it’s been the first time in a long time I feel we really have a shot at a state championship.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: To become an electrician, have a family and have a nice stable life.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: Starting my first varsity game, getting up there with all the guys I had seen as a freshman, was a really big deal for me. Being in their ranks really felt amazing.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: Oh yes, coach Chaz Jimenez, coach Johnny Hughes, coach (Richard) Fox and then my parents all really pushed me. My family members have been huge supporters, pushing me forward to my goals.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?
A: Set aside your ego or anything you feel you have to prove and just get it done and do what you are told to do.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: That’s a tough one, I’ve received a lot of good advice. I think, listening more than you speak has been one of the most helpful things in my life.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, how can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: I think the senior speeches we do at the end of the year are a real big. You get a chance to pass on your wisdom, thank your coaches and say that final goodbye. It may not be the final time you see those guys, but it is the final time putting on that jersey and colors, so you get that chance to close out your career by saying I’m done.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: I’d like to visit Japan. I like the culture and I think it would be a neat place to see an interesting blend of old culture and new technology. I think it’s a neat place.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I play video games and then I do Civil Air Patrol, which is like the auxiliary of the Air Force.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Maintaining my grades and finding the time for school in between sports and everything. I’m a homeschooler, and it can be hard sometimes to set your own hours. So I have to make sure I’m not procrastinating and getting my assignments done.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: I’d probably spend it reading, I don’t get a lot of time to read.
Q: What are your plans for after high school?
A: There is a trade program at The College of the Florida Keys and I’m going to do the electrical tract for that.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play football in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: It would have to depend. I’m not too fluid right now on cash, so if it’s a good scholarship, then yeah, I’d probably take it, but anything too small I may not be able to take it.
Q: If you do leave to go to a trade school or college, what is something you would tell your roommate about the Keys?
A: It’s a gorgeous place, everyone likes to visit, but remember people live here and it’s not just a vacation spot.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Probably a good Cuban Sandwich. Fernandy’s has a really good Cuban Shandwhich.
Q: You’ve talked about wanting to be an electrician. What interests you in that career?
A: I’ve always known I’ve wanted to work with my hands, I knew I wasn’t going to be a professor type and then maybe somewhere in the future I can start my own electrician company.