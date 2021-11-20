Q: How long have you been playing your sports?
A: I started volleyball in seventh grade and lacrosse I started my eighth-grade year in boys lacrosse because there was no middle school girls lacrosse. That was my first time playing lacrosse and I didn’t want to play anymore.
Q: Do you think it made you better in the long run?
A: Extremely.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: Yes, I played tackle football with my brother, and basketball, then I transferred into flag football in middle school and cheerleading.
Q: What was it about lacrosse and volleyball that drew your attention?
A: Lacrosse is all about the contact. In girls sports, you don’t see that very often and I like getting to hit people. Then volleyball is a very upbeat sport, very fast-paced. It’s also very technical so there’s also something new to work on.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: For lacrosse, I play club so every chance I get I play. When UF hosts camps, I always go to those.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: In-season, for high school, it’s a lot slower, but in the offseason with my club team, it’s a lot stronger of players and I feel that’s when I learn the most.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: Sports are definitely more important to me, but academics become a lot more important due to sports, which is the reason I push myself in school.
Q: Of the sports you play, which sport is most important?
A: Lacrosse is definitely my strong suit. Volleyball is something I do to keep me in shape and be able to be with my friends. That is a great team to be with.
Q: Beside sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I’m very good at communicating with people. I’m not a shy person, I’ll come up and talk to you, and being an outgoing person is something I love to do.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: How to gain new knowledge and how to transfer your knowledge to someone else. There’s always something to learn from somebody.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: I really want to work harder on my grades and focus more on that instead of doing the bare minimum. For sport, I want to be able to put more time and effort into improving my stick skills for the long run.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: I have a lot of personal dreams. I want to travel the world, I want to become a real estate agent, start a skin-care line as a dermatologist or doctor. I want to do it all.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: When I got thrown into goalie last year in a district game because of COVID. We didn’t have a backup goalie, so I said I’d do it and that’s when i had officially played all the positions you can play in lacrosse.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: My father has put everything into me playing lacrosse as well as my mom. Also, my first lacrosse coach Isiah Lake helped me realize that lacrosse is a great sport and something that will help you grow as a person.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Hurricanes?
A: Don’t let people make your dreams for you. Make your own dreams, don’t do something you don’t want to do.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Don’t ever say I can’t because you can. Stay there for as long as you can until you get better at something.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — to your sports, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: Just knowing I left everything on the field and I left a good impact on the team and I’m known as a good friendly player who never had a negative attitude.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Bora Bora because I always see those pictures on Instagram with the huts on the water and I want to go so badly. The water looks so beautiful.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: Working, hanging out with friends, nothing really crazy. I don’t knit or anything.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Prioritizing my academics over sports. That’s something I really don’t focus on. I tend to focus more on my sports, but thankfully my coaches push me to stay on track in school and keep everything up to date.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Probably relax, take some time for myself and not worry about other people’s problems.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: UCF and UF.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: Of course, any day. Lacrosse is everything.
Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: Just my general stick skills. Getting used to the ball being in my hands and feeling that weight.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: It is tiny and it looks great only in pictures.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Some good ole’ Key West pinks. Those are the best shrimp, ever. I’ll peel them myself.
Q: Do you have any career aspirations?
A: I don’t know. I just want to make an impact on the world that’s good and people don’t see me as a negative person.