Q: How long have you been playing tennis?
A: Just over two years.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: I played football for about four years, one of those years in high school.
Q: So you didn’t start playing sports until middle school?
A: Yes, I thought I’d have more time to get into sports but I had other things I needed to focus on.
Q: Now that you are into a sport, how much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: About four times a week.
Q: Do you really have downtime away from sports?
A: Absolutely, I think rest is equally important, if not more important.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: Academics, but it’s pretty close.
Q: Beside sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I’m left-handed and I think that’s kind of a gift in itself. That’s only about 10 % of the population and I find that pretty cool.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Discipline is one of the most important I have learned.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: I’m going to try to get my GPA up to 4.2 and for sports, I want to try to make it to regionals.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: To have a stayed job and maybe move somewhere in Georgia.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: When I hit an ace against LaSalle.
Q: Any coaches, teachers, or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: My cousin, Joh Rico from Texas, he really got me into tennis and I really thank him for that.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Hurricanes?
A: Create a mindset and stick to it.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Be disciplined and never look back.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally, and emotionally — to your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: Just knowing I gave it my all and really that’s it.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: South Korea. The media always portrays them very well so I’ve always wanted to go there just to see.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I like to play table tennis.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Getting a good sleep schedule. That can be pretty important. It’s hard to maintain a high GPA, sport and falling asleep at a good time.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Probably go running.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: USF.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: Most likely.
Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: Definitely my footwork.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: It’s a great place to visit in the summer.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Definitely a lumpia, which a Philippine version of an egg roll.
Q: Do you have any career aspirations?
A: Either medical or chemical engineering.