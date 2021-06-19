Q: How long have you been playing tennis?

A: Just over two years.

Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?

A: I played football for about four years, one of those years in high school.

Q: So you didn’t start playing sports until middle school?

A: Yes, I thought I’d have more time to get into sports but I had other things I needed to focus on.

Q: Now that you are into a sport, how much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?

A: About four times a week.

Q: Do you really have downtime away from sports?

A: Absolutely, I think rest is equally important, if not more important.

Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?

A: Academics, but it’s pretty close.

Q: Beside sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?

A: I’m left-handed and I think that’s kind of a gift in itself. That’s only about 10 % of the population and I find that pretty cool.

Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?

A: Discipline is one of the most important I have learned.

Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?

A: I’m going to try to get my GPA up to 4.2 and for sports, I want to try to make it to regionals.

Q: What are your personal dreams?

A: To have a stayed job and maybe move somewhere in Georgia.

Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?

A: When I hit an ace against LaSalle.

Q: Any coaches, teachers, or family members who have helped you get to this point?

A: My cousin, Joh Rico from Texas, he really got me into tennis and I really thank him for that.

Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Hurricanes?

A: Create a mindset and stick to it.

Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?

A: Be disciplined and never look back.

Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally, and emotionally — to your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?

A: Just knowing I gave it my all and really that’s it.

Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?

A: South Korea. The media always portrays them very well so I’ve always wanted to go there just to see.

Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?

A: I like to play table tennis.

Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?

A: Getting a good sleep schedule. That can be pretty important. It’s hard to maintain a high GPA, sport and falling asleep at a good time.

Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?

A: Probably go running.

Q: Do you have any college interests?

A: USF.

Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?

A: Most likely.

Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?

A: Definitely my footwork.

Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?

A: It’s a great place to visit in the summer.

Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?

A: Definitely a lumpia, which a Philippine version of an egg roll.

Q: Do you have any career aspirations?

A: Either medical or chemical engineering.