Q: How long have you been playing lacrosse?
A: I think it's been 10 years now.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: I did soccer for about three days, I did not like it, I tried to swim for about two weeks, didn't like it, then I went on a break but then my mom saw there was lacrosse and said I should do it, so she got me to join it and I just fell in love with it.
Q: What was the draw to lacrosse for you?
A: My friend, Rachel Owens, was trying it and after that, I don't know what it was, it just drew me in.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: A lot, I do a lot on my own and with my mom, and also with Coach G (Marissa Giacopuzzi), so I would say I practice pretty much every day.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: Offseason is really just my mom and I, going to the field or the wall doing about an hour of practice a day. I'm always getting her to go out, then during the season we practice every day or two hours.
Q: Do you have downtime away from sports?
A: I don't really like downtime, I try to stay busy.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, which is more important in your life?
A: Academics come first, always. I really love lacrosse, I eat, sleep, and breathe lacrosse, but I always say academics come first.
Q: Besides sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I'm a very hard worker, I'll give myself that.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: It's taught me the perseverance to just keep going if something is in your way. It also taught me hard work, if you want to get better at something, you have to keep going.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: Academically, I want to maintain grades or even raise my GPA some. I'm happy with it, but if I could get it higher, that would be OK. For sports, I just want to inspire my team to be better. If I can inspire one person to work harder, I'll be happy with that.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: Just to be happy in life.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: When we won against Ransom for the first time this past year and in January I committed to Plam Beach Atlantic University and I'm very proud of that.
Q: Know you are the defending district champions, after beating Ransom, how much motivation does that give you entering your senior season?
A: It give me a lot of motivation and the team too. We were really excited about that win and it inspires us to keep going.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: I especially want to thank my parents for dealing with my craziness and dragging my mom to the wall or the field, also coach G who has been coaching me since second grade.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?
A: Just keep working hard. My motto is hard work pays off, so work hard.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Too many good pieces of advice to choose just one.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: That will be tough for me that final time walking off the field, but I think I will be content with everything I have accomplished, especially if I inspired one team member to continue to get better. SO just want them to keep getting better.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: I really love going anywhere that's tropical or warm, I don't really like anywhere else, oh, so the Maldives.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: Lacrosse is my hobby, but whenever I can, I like to go fishing with my dad. We have done that since I was 4 years old, just going out to a bridge and throwing a rod in, I enjoy that a lot.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Probably time management, especially when the season hits, it's a lot to manage my AP classes between two-hour practices every day and on the weekend we have a lot of away games that take up a lot of our time.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Practice.
Q: What are your plans for after high school?
A: I'm going to go to Palm Beach University and play for the lacrosse team, and I think I want to study biology, maybe exercise science.
Q: Are you set on Palm Beach and no other school can swoop in and get you to play at their school?
A: I don't know, I really like my coach at Palm Beach, the location and the people. The community is great and I love it there.
Q: Is there any skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: Going into college, I think I need to learn how to become more independent and just use my time more wisely.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: I already know who my roommate is and I've told her a lot about the Keys, and she definitely wants to come down.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: My dad makes chicken cutlets and that's my favorite thing.
Q: Do you have any career aspirations?
A: I'm not really sure what I want to do career-wise, I just need to learn what I like and don't like in college.