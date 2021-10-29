Q: When did you start playing lacrosse?
A: I just started my sophomore year. I started playing with my friends one day and thought it was a lot of fun, so I came out for the team.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: Yeah, I played soccer and baseball growing up.
Q: Why switch from those sports to lacrosse in high school?
A: For soccer, the only thing I wanted to play was goalie and they wouldn’t let me play goalie, so I lost interest and baseball I never really liked.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: In the offseason, maybe once a month or twice, and in-season it’s pretty much every day.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: Definitely academics, because I want to have a career in mechanical engineering, and lacrosse is just something I do for fun.
Q: Are sports and academics close in ranking in life importance?
A: No, because sports are basically for fun.
Q: Beside sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I’m mechanically inclined.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: How to stay fit and work your body the proper way.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: I want to try to get into FSU. Athletically, I just want to get better.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: To succeed, basically.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: In practice one time, when I trashed on our whole team. We were playing a 5-v-5 and I scored the most goals that day.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Hurricanes?
A: To stay motivated and keep your grades up.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Same thing, stay motivated and keep your grades up.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: To do my best and see how far I can get, so I can end it right.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: I’d like to go all over Europe and Asia. I’d probably go to London first because that would likely be the easiest to get to, and then go from there. Then for Asia, I really want to see Japan.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I play a lot of video game and work on cars.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Just getting over the fact that sometimes your teammates just don’t like you.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Sleep.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: Yes, FSU, UF, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech and MIT.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: I might consider it, but I’d really like to focus on my academics in college so I can succeed.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: It has some pretty water.
Q: You’ve talked about wanting to be a mechanical engineer. What interests you in that field?
A: I like the mechanical side of it and doing things with my hands. I’m in both mechanic classes at school.