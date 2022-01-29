Q: How long have you been playing baseball?
A: I’ve been playing once I was 5 years old.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: I played soccer, baseball, basketball, football and other sports but I stopped freshman year to focus just on baseball.
Q: Why did you decide to focus just on baseball?
A: I felt it was my favorite sport and I didn’t want to risk getting injured for baseball season.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: During the season we have practice five times a week when we don’t have games, and then in the offseason I go to the gym five times a week to get ready for the season.
Q: Do you really have downtime away from sports?
A: I try not to.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: During the season it’s a little less in the weight room, but in the offseason I’m in the weight room five times a week.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: Academics, for sure, are most important.
Q: Are sports and academics close in ranking in life importance?
A: No, academics are No. 1.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Being a good person to others. Me going into my senior season, and with us having a younger team, I feel like I need to help them and be a role model to them.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: Academically, I plan to make the A/B honor roll. Then for baseball, make all-county, all-conference and get my team to the conference championship.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: I plan to go to college, I don’t know what for yet, but hopefully college will help me figure some of that out.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: Last year, when we were down 2-0 against Palmer Trinity and I hit a base-clearing triple to take the lead.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: My mom and dad have been great factors in that, and also coach (Joey) Gonzalez has helped along the way.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Dolphins?
A: Stay humble and work hard because coach Gonzalez will push you to be your best all the time.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Don’t get in your head or be too cocky. Stay humble.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: I hope we win the conference championship and if we don’t I think it will take a toll on me.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: I’ve always wanted to go to Dodgers Stadium and LA.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I love going on the boat, hanging out with friends and being with family.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: During the season it’s hard to keep academics as your No. 1 priority but coach Gonzalez and all my teachers and coach always are stressing academics are No. 1.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Probably practice.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: I don’t have any right now.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: I will, no doubt.
Q: Is there any skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: My hitting, and I need to get stronger.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: It’s very fun, but it’s hot and boating is a hobby for everyone down here.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Fresh fish from anywhere.
Q: Do you have any career aspirations?
A: I’m still undecided right now.