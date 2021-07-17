Q: How long have you been playing baseball?

A: Since I was 5.

Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?

A: I played baseball, soccer, football and hockey.

Q: What was it about baseball that made you focus solely on that in high school?

A: I’ve alway been interested in it and all the other sports just kind of went away.

Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?

A: About three to four hours a day five days a week.

Q: Do you really have downtime away from sports?

A: A little bit after the season, but then I play over summer.

Q: Would you have it any other way?

A: Nope.

Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?

A: Academics is first. Baseball is pretty close, but academics are No. 1.

Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?

A: Never give up and how to out-work everyone.

Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?

A: I want to go to college for baseball.

Q: What are your personal dreams?

A: I would like to move back here and be near family.

Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?

A: Playing Gulliver this past season. It was a really close game and people were getting kicked out of the stands.

Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?

A: Yeah, everyone helped me push through all the hard work and have gotten me here.

Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?

A: You only have this time once, live it while you can.

Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?

A: Always work hard and never give up on your dreams.

Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?

A: When that time comes, it will be hard and I don’t know what I will do.

Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?

A: Italy, because that’s where my family came from and I want to go there.

Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?

A: I go out on the boat diving and spearfishing.

Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?

A: Having extra time after sports and school to spend with family and friends.

Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?

A: Spend time with friends and family.

Q: Do you have any college interests?

A: I’ll probably go the business route and look into finance.

Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?

A: Yes.

Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?

A: Just my strength and get faster.

Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?

A: It’s a unique way to live down here on the island, and there’s a lot of people for being such small city.

Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?

A: Something that my mom makes, it doesn’t matter what.

Q: Do you have any career aspirations?

A: I’m not sure yet, I’m trying to figure out what I want to do in business.

