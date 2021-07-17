Q: How long have you been playing baseball?
A: Since I was 5.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: I played baseball, soccer, football and hockey.
Q: What was it about baseball that made you focus solely on that in high school?
A: I’ve alway been interested in it and all the other sports just kind of went away.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: About three to four hours a day five days a week.
Q: Do you really have downtime away from sports?
A: A little bit after the season, but then I play over summer.
Q: Would you have it any other way?
A: Nope.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: Academics is first. Baseball is pretty close, but academics are No. 1.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Never give up and how to out-work everyone.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: I want to go to college for baseball.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: I would like to move back here and be near family.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: Playing Gulliver this past season. It was a really close game and people were getting kicked out of the stands.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: Yeah, everyone helped me push through all the hard work and have gotten me here.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?
A: You only have this time once, live it while you can.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Always work hard and never give up on your dreams.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: When that time comes, it will be hard and I don’t know what I will do.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Italy, because that’s where my family came from and I want to go there.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I go out on the boat diving and spearfishing.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Having extra time after sports and school to spend with family and friends.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Spend time with friends and family.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: I’ll probably go the business route and look into finance.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: Yes.
Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: Just my strength and get faster.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: It’s a unique way to live down here on the island, and there’s a lot of people for being such small city.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Something that my mom makes, it doesn’t matter what.
Q: Do you have any career aspirations?
A: I’m not sure yet, I’m trying to figure out what I want to do in business.