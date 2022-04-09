Q: What did you start competing in your sports?
A: Since both my freshman year.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: No, I started to swim around the age of 10, and then I decided to join track.
Q: Why did you decide to focus on just swimming?
A: I started off pretty strong, so I focused on that and got better, and now I get to be on relay teams because I have been swimming for a while.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: I normally try to swim about four to five days a week for about to hours.
Q: Do you really have downtime away from sports?
A: Not really, no.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: They really don’t differ that much. In season, I’m on the high school team, which is just a different group of people, but it’s really only the social aspect that changes.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, which is more important in your life?
A: Definitely my academics.
Q: Are sports and academics close in ranking in life importance?
A: Not as close as I would like them to be. I focus a lot on my academics and my sport is definitely second.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: That your hard work is going to reflect on any aspect of your life. So how much effort you put in, it’s going to reflect in a positive way in your life.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: Academically, I’m taking a lot of APs, so I’d like to keep up with all my classes and do well in them. For sports, I want to break some personals records and go to regionals, like I have in previous years.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: I’d like, one day, to be a surgeon. That’s what I want to work toward in school.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: Going to regional with my swim team. We always tend to have a good time there, and then just winning relays or getting close to beating or beating my times.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: My coach Jon (Olsen) has definitely helped my swim career, and it’s been great having him coach me. Also, my parents have always been there to help me with my academics and sports.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Hurricanes?
A: Join any sport you can. It’s a lot of fun and a new family you get to join and a wonderful time.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: To join a sport, definitely.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sports, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: I’m going to continue swimming, whether that’s with a team in college or on my own, which will help me with that.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: I wouldn’t mind going to Italy. I’ve always been intrigued by their culture.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I don’t have a whole lot of time for hobbies, but I do like to read and hang out with friends.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Definitely, time management. You have to put time aside for your sport, for your school work and it can be a bit overwhelming at times.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Take some more time to spend with my family.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: I would really like to be able to attend UF.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: Probably.
Q: Is there any skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: Oh definitely, I would definitely have to work to get to the college level.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: It’s laid back, we like to have fun, but we are also a very tight-knit group of people. It’s a fun town.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: To go to a restaurant and have some fish.
Q: You talked about wanting to be a surgeon. What interests you in that career?
A: Everything. I think that it takes a special type of person to be in that type of field, and I’d like to be labeled as that.