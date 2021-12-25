Q: When did you start lifting competitively?
A: I started my sophomore year because my friends thought I'd be good.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: Just softball mainly.
Q: How did you get started?
A: Everyone is asking me why I just don't play my senior year but I just wanted to focus on lifting and try something new, so I'm going to do the field events in track.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: About an hour and a half to two hours almost every day. When I played softball, we would condition during the summer, building up to the season.
Q: This summer really the first time you've had a downtime away from sports?
A: Yes, it was.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: In the offseason we try to work out more to build the muscle and once the season gets close we start working on technique. During the season, everyone's mindset changes so much. They are determined on beating the girls in front of them and every weight class is so different, so it's different for every girl.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: Mainly academics because without them, i can't play sports.
Q: Are sports and academics close in ranking in life importance?
A: Yeah, but academics stays in front.
Q: Beside sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: My uniques comes from sports. I don't have a lot outside of sports.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: To not give up because you can't doubt yourself. You have to have confidence and weight lifting helped me build that up. ALso to not get down on yourself because there's always going to be someone better than you, so you need to try hard in life.=
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: Athletically to go to states again, even though we are in a new district this year.
Q: After medaling at states last year, how much pressure is it to repeat that performance in your senior year?
A: A lot more pressure, especially with the new district being a lot harder. Hopefully, I'll get there this year.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: I want to go graduate from college and do something in the medical field.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: State last year, most definitely.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: Both my coaches, coach Jason (Garcia) and coach Stacy (Pallari). Also, my mom and dad helped a lot. My dad was always out there with me in the offseason for softball and my mom has been a big help in weightlifting.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?
A: Go for something new, try stuff. You never know if you'll be good at it. I didn't think I'd be good at weightlifting and i ended up at states.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: My mom told me that there will always be someone better, so stop doubting yourself and keep pushing, trying and doing your best. That's all you can do.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — to your sports, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: Just making sure I tried my best. Not having a bad attitude and walking off with that same good attitude.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: I want to go to New Orleans, then go to an LSU game.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Time management between my homework and practices.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Probably work on homework or lift more.
Q: What are your plans for after high school?
A: Hopefully go to college then get a job.
Q: Do you plan on lifting for a college team?
A: They are all out of state. LSU has a club power lifting program.
Q: SO if you get that opportunity, will you take it?
A: Yes, most definitely.
Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: Managing my time, that will be a big thing.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: How close knit the community is and how we treat each other like family.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Conch fritters from my dad.
Q: Do you have any career aspirations?
A: I'm looking into something in radiology. I like the technology involved in it and it's also in the medical field