Q: How long have you been playing those sports?
A: Since I could walk. As soon as I could pick up a baseball bat or football I’ve been playing. It’s the only thing on my mind: a love of sports.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: Not outside of those four. I stuck with football, basketball and baseball and then I tried lacrosse coming into middle school and I liked it. So I’ve been stuck between baseball and lacrosse for spring.
Q: Why did you decide to add lacrosse?
A: I got an injury in my shoulder, so I couldn’t play baseball for a season but since I still wanted to play a sport, I tried lacrosse and I just really ended up liking the intensity and fast-pace play style.
Q: Playing three sports in a year, how much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: Five days a week.
Q: Do you really have downtime away from sports?
A: Not really.
Q: Would you have it any other way?
A: No, I love it.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: Academics, because I’ve learned that sports aren’t forever and there’s a point where you have to think about what is long term and academics are always more important because the student comes before the athlete.
Q: Of the sports you play, which sport is most important?
A: Football. I just love the game, the atmosphere, everyone gets involved. It’s just different from all the other sports I play.
Q: Beside sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: Outside of my sports yes, on the water I’m very gifted. From wakeboarding to diving to anything water related.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Communication 100%; being able to communicate with individuals, and understand human behavior better.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: Academically, stay above a 4.0 and eventually get into a college of my choice, and for sports to be better than the year before.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: Going to the next level of football.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: Just being in the locker room with my teammates.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: My parents, my dad for sure, he introduced me to football, and even though there were times I didn’t want to, he pushed me through it.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Hurricanes?
A: Make decisions that you won’t regret, so get involved and play sports.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Pain is temporary, but quitting lasts forever.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sports, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: As long as by the time I’m ready to leave the school, I feel I’ve done my best, I’ll walk out happy.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Australia, for the girls and culture.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: Being on the water.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Time management when it comes to school and keeping up with sports.
Q: If you could add one hour to your to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Train more.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: Florida State.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: Most likely, it would depend, because when you start talking D-III you have to make sure it’s something you want to do, but if I’m getting a scholarship somewhere I might as well take it and take the opportunity.
Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: My composure.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: It’s paradise on earth.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Fish tacos by my parents.
Q: Do you have any career aspirations?
A: No. I’m going to graduate from college and figure it out from there.