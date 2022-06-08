Q: When did you start playing your sports?
A: I just started swimming my sophomore year and lacrosse I’ve been playing for about eight to 10 years. I started the second year it came to Key West in the youth league.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: I played soccer and hockey. I didn’t like soccer too much, and I transferred from hockey to lacrosse in high school because they don’t have high school hockey.
Q: Was it an easy transition from hockey to lacrosse?
A: It was mostly natural, it was more or less the same thing, except you don’t have skates on.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: For swim, it’s about one to two hours a day and then for lacrosse it’s three hours a day, Monday through Friday during the season, so it’s a decent amount.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: Offseason, is more about picking up the skills you want to learn and in-season is about perfecting those skills. So for lacrosse, if you want to learn a new move, you learn it in the offseason and perfect it during the season.
Q: Do you have downtime away from sports?
A: Sort of. Right after lacrosse season, we have a couple of weeks off then we go into offseason practices. You don’t have to do it, but I like to get out there, so I do have a bit of a break, but I like to work through the summer.
Q: Is it important to have that downtime?
A: Yes, I need to recover and heal my body then, also, if I want to experience anything else or new, that’s the time I get to try that. Really, if you do it too much, you’ll get to a point you don’t want to do it anymore.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, which is more important in your life?
A: Definitely academics.
Q: Are sports and academics close in ranking in life importance?
A: They are very close, yes. I don’t particularly like school, but I know it’s important, so I do put that above sports.
Q: Between lacrosse and swimming, which sport is most important?
A: Lacrosse. I would put it 60-40 because I’ve played lacrosse a lot longer, but swim keeps me in shape for lacrosse and I’ve met a lot of cool people in swim, which is another reason I like it, but I’ve just always loved lacrosse.
Q: Beside sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I guess, filming, I’ve always had a good eye on the screen with the cameras.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Being a leader, is one of them, being able to work with other people as well as being able to get out of a tough situation.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: Academically, to maintain good grades, then for sports, I want to win a district championship. I know the team has done it before, but it would be fun to be on the team and win one.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: I want to go into filing after school. I want to become either a movie producer or actor, whichever one works for me, I’ve always enjoyed content creating in the film industry.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: Probably my freshman year, when my brother was a senior, and he passed me the ball and I scored my first career goal. That was really cool.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: Coach (Jake) Luce and coach Alberto (Piceno). Coach Luce brought lacrosse down here and really inspired me to go beyond lacrosse in most stuff and coach Alberto is also a rally good coach and friend too and works with us a lot outside of lacrosse.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?
A: Try your hardest and don’t let anyone tell you you can’t succeed.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: By coach Luce, you miss 100% of the shots you don’t take and that goes for not just lacrosse but life in general.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sports, how can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: I already feel good about it now, but I want to feel I’ve succeeded and left it all on the field.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: I want to go to England, I’ve heard a lot of good things about it. I want to go all over Europe.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: Filming, music, I used to play the guitar but I play the drums now, I like making beats, and also playing video games.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: The work overload I have, when I’m in-season, it’s definitely the hardest, especially when I’m gone for good portions of the week because we are traveling for sports. I also have to stay up late to make sure all the homework is done after three hours of practice, so it definitely takes a toll, mentally and physically.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Just have time to relax, definitely in-season, but out of season it would give me an opportunity to try new things.
Q: What are your plans for after high school?
A: I want to go to trade school, either go into welding, which is a safe option or, if I went academic-based, I’d go to the college down here for two years and then transfer to a school with a film program.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: Yes I would, no doubt, I love to play lacrosse. It was a dream of mine to go D-I, but we will see, but if I got an offer, I’d take it.
Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: My IQ of the game, being able to read the game and make the right passes at the right time. Knowing when to shoot or when to pass.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: Go check it out, it’s fun, not a whole lot to do outside of boating or being on a beach, but you can get some good sun on your skin.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Probably surf and turf, a good steak and lobster from Salute.
Q: You’ve talked a lot about wanting to go into the film industry. What interests you in that career?
A: I’ve always loved watching movies and picking pieces apart and how they filmed it has always intrigued me. I like watching all the behind the scenes of movies and it would be a cool experience after making something great.