Q: How long have you been playing golf?
A: I started at age 13, so for about three to four years.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: I played soccer growing up, but I stopped in eighth grade because I hurt my knee and didn’t feel like continuing it.
Q: How did golf come about?
A: My grandfather plays, so he inspired me to play.
Q: Now that you are into golf, how much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: I practice eight hours a week in season, and out of season I do three hours every other week.
Q: Do the skills you work on in-season differ to the offseason training?
A: No, I practice as if I was in a real golf meet, just with my dad, even if I’m just on the range.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: I find academics more important because I don’t plan on playing golf in college. I have a future in academics.
Q: Are sports and academics close in ranking in life importance?
A: In-season yes, but out of season, no.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Having good sportsmanship and how to play fair. I take that into academics when I’m partnered with someone, I know how to work together and divide the work fairly.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: In golf season, my goal was to improve my score by season end, and then academically my goal is to improve my GPA to a 4.2 GPA.
Q: You improve your golf score by 20 strokes this season. That is a major improvement in two months, how does it feel knowing you improve so greatly?
A: It really boosted my confidence. My coach really helped me, telling me every day I can do better, I just needed to practice. I know now when I practice, I can reach that point.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: I want to go to Penn State for their pre-med program and become an anesthesiologist.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: Honestly, improving by 20 strokes. That was big for me, because the year before I wasn’t doing well in golf and this year I feel I succeeded.
Q: That improvement also landed you on the All-County team. How does it feel the coaches nominated you for that honor?
A: It’s a cool feeling, because I didn’t think I was that noticed or that good. When I was that, I was like, ‘wow.’
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: Coach (Josh) Bassett really inspired me and made me feel like I can play well and reach my dreams. Also, my mom and dad, definitely.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?
A: Believe in yourself, believe in your dreams and believe in what you want to become.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Don’t listen to what other people think, do what you believe is right.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: By putting all my effort in and then improving as I did and it helped close my season.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Greece, to see the architecture.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: Not really, I just like hangin out with friends.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Balancing my homework, grades, college applications and practice.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Probably spend more time studying.
Q: What are your plans for after high school?
A: I plan on attending either Penn State or West Virginia University and going to med-school.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: It depends. I’d have to think about it, but I probably would because golf is a good thing. It includes your mind as well as keeping you physically fit while stimulating your brain.
Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: Probably everything, but mainly focusing more and not getting angry when I play bad. My next stroke has to be a whole new thing and I have to forget the last one. I have to have a positive mindset going in.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: There’s good beaches and good Cuban food.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Probably a Cuban Mix from El Siboney.
Q: You have talked about wanting to be an anesthesiologist. What interests you in that career?
A: I grew up around doctors, because my mom worked in an orthopedics office, and my mom’s best friend’s husband is an anesthesiologist down here, and I find it interesting because it involves both chemistry and biology. It’s also the only doctor that is there for you in a surgery, from beginning to end. I think that’s really cool.