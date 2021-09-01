Q: How long have you been playing your sports?

A: I’ve been playing soccer since I was 3 or 4 and volleyball since fifth or sixth grade.

Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?

A: Pretty much everything, I pretty much tried them all.

Q: What was it about volleyball and soccer then made you stick with those sports

A: Volleyball, I loved the energy. It just makes me feel this overload of happiness. It’s a team sport, but it’s also very individual at the same time. Then, for soccer, I get to take out my aggression with the contact.

Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?

A: Out of season, I try to stay active, but not too much in the offseaon. During the season, it’s five days a week for two-hour practices.

Q: Is it important to have that downtime away from sports

A: No, because I like to stay busy.

Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?

A: I think they are equal because academics, get you to where you need to go, but sports are a very good therapy.

Q: Between volleyball and soccer, which sport is most important?

A: Volleyball, 100%. I will always pick volleyball.

Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?

A: To be mentally tough and how not to give up.

Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?

A: Get good grades and graduate, and win districts in both my sports.

Q: What are your personal dreams?

A: I want to travel around the world.

Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?

A: In regionals, we went to double overtime before we lost

Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?

A: My mom and dad, all my coaches, my mom being one of those, and then all my friends and family have been supportive.

Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Hurricanes?

A: Be involved, go out and do everything because time flies. Go out and enjoy it, because it feels like I was just a freshman yesterday.

Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?

A: Don’t overthink it and focus on your grades.

Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — to your sports, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?

A: Winning the district would be a good way to close out things.

Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?

A: Bora Bora looks really pretty.

Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?

A: I like boats, any water sport and hanging out with friends.

Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?

A: Time management. I’m really bad at time management.

Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?

A: Organize everything and do better with my time management to make sure everything is complete.

Q: Do you have any college interests?

A: I’m looking at UCF.

Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?

A: I don’t think so because I don’t want to play at a private school and that’s pretty much where I would get offers from.

Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?

A: It’s super packed with tourists, all the time.

Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?

A: Beef stroganoff from my mom.

Q: Do you have any career aspirations?

A: I want to do pre-dentistry or being an orthodontist. I love bio-med and want to go into that.