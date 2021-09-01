Q: How long have you been playing your sports?
A: I’ve been playing soccer since I was 3 or 4 and volleyball since fifth or sixth grade.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: Pretty much everything, I pretty much tried them all.
Q: What was it about volleyball and soccer then made you stick with those sports
A: Volleyball, I loved the energy. It just makes me feel this overload of happiness. It’s a team sport, but it’s also very individual at the same time. Then, for soccer, I get to take out my aggression with the contact.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: Out of season, I try to stay active, but not too much in the offseaon. During the season, it’s five days a week for two-hour practices.
Q: Is it important to have that downtime away from sports
A: No, because I like to stay busy.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: I think they are equal because academics, get you to where you need to go, but sports are a very good therapy.
Q: Between volleyball and soccer, which sport is most important?
A: Volleyball, 100%. I will always pick volleyball.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: To be mentally tough and how not to give up.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: Get good grades and graduate, and win districts in both my sports.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: I want to travel around the world.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: In regionals, we went to double overtime before we lost
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: My mom and dad, all my coaches, my mom being one of those, and then all my friends and family have been supportive.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Hurricanes?
A: Be involved, go out and do everything because time flies. Go out and enjoy it, because it feels like I was just a freshman yesterday.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Don’t overthink it and focus on your grades.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — to your sports, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: Winning the district would be a good way to close out things.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Bora Bora looks really pretty.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I like boats, any water sport and hanging out with friends.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Time management. I’m really bad at time management.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Organize everything and do better with my time management to make sure everything is complete.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: I’m looking at UCF.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: I don’t think so because I don’t want to play at a private school and that’s pretty much where I would get offers from.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: It’s super packed with tourists, all the time.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Beef stroganoff from my mom.
Q: Do you have any career aspirations?
A: I want to do pre-dentistry or being an orthodontist. I love bio-med and want to go into that.