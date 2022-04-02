Q: How long have you been playing your sports?
A: I’ve played soccer since second grade, and track since freshman year.
Q: Did you play any other sports growing up?
A: I did cheer tennis and volleyball.
Q: What was it about soccer that drew your attention?
A: The other ones I did for fun, while soccer I enjoyed way more. I like how competitive it is.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: In-season, every day but the weekends, offseason, about every other day.
Q: Do you really have downtime away from sports?
A: Yes, but I do my own workouts, but it’s not as intense and not as time-consuming.
Q: Is that downtime important?
A: I think it is, because it gets really stressful.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: Academics are more important because I don’t need sports for what I’m doing in college. But for me, sports are more important for my happiness.
Q: Between track and soccer, which sport is most important?
A: Soccer, because I find it more enjoyable.
Q: Besides sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I like to video editing and I think I’m good at it.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: You have to work really, really hard if you want to do well at something and it’s not always fair.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: I want to maintain my 4.0 and finish in the Top 10 of my class. Sportswise, I want to start on varsity soccer and make some PRs in track.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: I want to be a director.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: When I scored four goals in a game.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?
A: You have to work harder than other people if you want to get where you want.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Don’t give up.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sports, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: Just knowing I tried and gave all the effort I could.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Yes, I want to go to Hawaii and Bora Bora because I see all these awesome videos of what it’s like there.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: Yes, video editing and writing, like short stories.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Not getting my work done when I have sports because I tend to procrastinate after playing sports.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Probably watch YouTube.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: I want to go to UF because my sister went there.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: Yeah, that would be awesome.
Q: Is there any skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: Yes, my technique.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: That they should come down with me.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Spaghetti from my dad.
Q: Do you have any career aspirations?
A: I want to be in the film industry, either an actress or director or be really rich.