Q: How long have you been cheering for?
A: I’ve been cheering since the age of 4.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: I played soccer growing up.
Q: Why focus on just cheerleading in high school?
A: I just spent most of my time cheerleading and that was the only sport I was accelerating in, so I decided to divert my attention that way.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: For a week, I spend about 18 hours, practicing every day and cheerleading in a year-round sport.
Q: Do you really have downtime away from sports?
A: No not really.
Q: Would you have it any other way?
A: No.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: The offseason is a little less intense because we are not training as much like we are in-season as we are getting ready for competition.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: Academics, as much as I love cheerleading, academics.
Q: Are sports and academics close in ranking in life importance?
A: Yes, but academics are pretty much going to guide me into my future.
Q: Besides sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I would say I have a unique sense of humor.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: It teaches me about responsibility, commitment and how to work well with others.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: Academically, I want to make straight As, and athletically, I want to make it to state with my cheer team.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: I want to be successful to give back to my mom because she does a lot for me and she deserves it.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: When we placed at regionals and we made it to states and found out all our hard work was going to something.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: My mom, and coach Kowalski, Brittany Ruiz, Jessica Barroso, Pilar DiFabio and Tiffany Hughes.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?
A: Spring toward the things you are passionate about and always be kind to yourself.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: To always work hard, stay humble and never forget the roots where you came from and the sacrifices someone made on your behalf.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: Placing at states, that would be it for me.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: The Mamanuca Islands in Fiji because I like tropical islands and I like being by the water.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: Going on the boat and shopping with my friends.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Finding time to balance athletics and schoolwork would be the biggest challenge I faced.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: More downtime for school.
Q: What are your plans for after high school?
A: I plan to major in early childhood development and maybe before a teacher or child psychologist.
Q: Do you plan to cheer in college?
A: I haven’t decided yet, but I think I would like to.
Q: Is there any skill you feel you need to improve on to cheer at the collegiate level?
A: My tumbling skills because I’m not too confident with them.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: We have the best sunsets.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: My mom’s homemade spaghetti.
Q: You talked about wanting to potentially be a teacher for young kids. What interests you in that career path?
A: I like being around kids and their happy energy.