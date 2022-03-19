Q: How long have you been cheering for?

A: I’ve been cheering since the age of 4.

Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?

A: I played soccer growing up.

Q: Why focus on just cheerleading in high school?

A: I just spent most of my time cheerleading and that was the only sport I was accelerating in, so I decided to divert my attention that way.

Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?

A: For a week, I spend about 18 hours, practicing every day and cheerleading in a year-round sport.

Q: Do you really have downtime away from sports?

A: No not really.

Q: Would you have it any other way?

A: No.

Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?

A: The offseason is a little less intense because we are not training as much like we are in-season as we are getting ready for competition.

Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?

A: Academics, as much as I love cheerleading, academics.

Q: Are sports and academics close in ranking in life importance?

A: Yes, but academics are pretty much going to guide me into my future.

Q: Besides sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?

A: I would say I have a unique sense of humor.

Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?

A: It teaches me about responsibility, commitment and how to work well with others.

Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?

A: Academically, I want to make straight As, and athletically, I want to make it to state with my cheer team.

Q: What are your personal dreams?

A: I want to be successful to give back to my mom because she does a lot for me and she deserves it.

Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?

A: When we placed at regionals and we made it to states and found out all our hard work was going to something.

Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?

A: My mom, and coach Kowalski, Brittany Ruiz, Jessica Barroso, Pilar DiFabio and Tiffany Hughes.

Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?

A: Spring toward the things you are passionate about and always be kind to yourself.

Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?

A: To always work hard, stay humble and never forget the roots where you came from and the sacrifices someone made on your behalf.

Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?

A: Placing at states, that would be it for me.

Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?

A: The Mamanuca Islands in Fiji because I like tropical islands and I like being by the water.

Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?

A: Going on the boat and shopping with my friends.

Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?

A: Finding time to balance athletics and schoolwork would be the biggest challenge I faced.

Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?

A: More downtime for school.

Q: What are your plans for after high school?

A: I plan to major in early childhood development and maybe before a teacher or child psychologist.

Q: Do you plan to cheer in college?

A: I haven’t decided yet, but I think I would like to.

Q: Is there any skill you feel you need to improve on to cheer at the collegiate level?

A: My tumbling skills because I’m not too confident with them.

Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?

A: We have the best sunsets.

Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?

A: My mom’s homemade spaghetti.

Q: You talked about wanting to potentially be a teacher for young kids. What interests you in that career path?

A: I like being around kids and their happy energy.