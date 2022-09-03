Q: How long have you been playing golf?
A: For about a year.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: I did tae kwon do, and I also started an ultimate frisbee club about a year ago.
Q: Why add golf in high school?
A: My friends were playing, and I thought it would be fun.
Q: Had you ever thought about playing golf before?
A: Not other than mini golf.
Q: Now how much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: A couple of hours after school, every day.
Q: Do you have downtime away from the sport?
A: Up until October I stay busy with it.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: In the offseason, I play just once or twice a week.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, which is more important in your life?
A: Academics, all the way.
Q: Are sports and academics close in ranking in life importance?
A: No.
Q: Besides sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I’m a musician, so I play about nine different instruments. I play clarinet, bass clarinet, bass guitar, guitar stand-up bass, mandolin, trombone and a few other things.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: A lot of discipline, especially with golf, with all the rules and things you have to follow.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: I’d like to get my SAT up a little bit. For golf, I’d like to break 60 this season, I’m at 61, so we will see.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: I’d like to go to college and study a field of science, possibly biology.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: We had a field day, and we were playing ultimate frisbee and I hit a 50-yard pass.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: All of them are supportive and have helped me in my journey. My mom especially, who is the assistant coach for the golf team.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Dolphins?
A: Manage your time because it does get tough with other clubs and activities.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Manage your time.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, how can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: I think I will because it has been kind of a close year on everything I have accomplished.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: I’d like to go to the Pacific Islands because it would be like the Keys but with mountains.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: Music and I’m on my school’s academics challenge team.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Time management, especially with my academics.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Sleep.
Q: What are your plans for after high school?
A: I’d like to go to college, I’m not sure where yet.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: Probably not, I’m going to focus on academics.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: Not a lot to do down here, and it’s hot.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Burritos and tacos from my mom.
Q: Do you have any career aspirations?
A: I’d like to possibly run a lab or some research institution.