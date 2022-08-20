Q: When did you start playing your sports?
A: Since eighth grade.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: I did basketball in youth league.
Q: Why did you decide to switch to volleyball and weightlifting in middle school?
A: I mostly played basketball because my sisters played it, but I liked volleyball and working out, it’s a relief and staying active. I started weightlifting because of a friend and I liked when you go from one weight and progressively do more and more. The sport is very welcoming and kind and I just like it.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: Other than practices, which are every day, after that I focus on work and other stuff.
Q: Is it important to have that downtime?
A: Yes, I think it is, because I like to hang out with my friends who are not in my sports so I love the friendships I have outside of the sports.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, which is more important in your life?
A: Academics.
Q: Are sports and academics close in ranking in life importance?
A: I would say academics are just more important in general. I value my grades and my school, but sports are a close second, but academics overall.
Q: Besides sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I work with kids, so I have a lot of patience, I’d say.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Communication and trust, you have to trust your teammates in order to have a good game, and to not take things too seriously, to have fun.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: To improve in volleyball, because there’s always room for improvement, and in school to just keep my good grades and go to college for nursing.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: To go to college for nursing. I want to become a nurse.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: Going to regional for weightlifting. It was nice to see how hard everybody works individually, but how uplifting everybody is with each other. With volleyball too, in those games when everything is just going well and the bench is getting loud — those are the moments I remember.
Q: After watching that first state championship be raised for weightlifting in school history just last year, how much motivation does that give you entering your senior year?
A: It gives me a lot of motivation because you see it is possible. Is she can do it, I want to do it, and state is something I’d like to make it to at least once.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: Mrs. (Kelly) Cruz and (Jesse) Schubert. They are very open and you can see they always want you to do better.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Dolphins?
A: To do a sport or something and have fun.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Take the game serious but at the end of the day have fun and don’t stick in the negativity, don’t be mad because you let a ball drop. Just shake it off, let it go and have fun, because at the end of the day we are all doing this because we want to do it.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: I hope just everybody gets along and we end the year, whether it’s on a winning streak or a game we lost, we all enjoyed it.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Europe, Italy, Rome, I really want to travel.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I like to paint, I stick to myself at times and take time to center myself so I’m not overwhelmed and not let things bother me. I want to be zen and have a lot of positivity.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: The late night after coming back from games and then having tests and being tired the next day. Things start to pile up if you are not on it.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: My homework and not procrastinating as much.
Q: What are your plans for after high school?
A: College, get my degree as a nurse and travel.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play volleyball in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: I would, I would, I would.
Q: Is there any skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: In volleyball, I need to talk more. I tend to get too into it that I forget to communicate, and then I get in my head and I don’t let myself trust everybody around me and just go with it.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: To visit, it’s quiet and peaceful. I like it, and it’s a good place to be.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Benihanas, I go there very often. It’s one of those places where all the workers know me and are always like, ‘you’re back,’ so we are going there.
Q: You’ve talked about wanting to be a nurse. What interests you in that career?
A: My mom is a nurse and I’m in the fire club, so I’m at the fire station every day and when we go over the EMR and EMT stuff and go in the ambulance, I always find myself more relaxed thinking about the medical side of things than anything else. When I go to hospitals, I like to look at everything when I’m in the room and why they do specific things. I just find it very interesting.