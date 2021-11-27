Q: When did you start running competitively?
A: My freshman year.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: No.
Q: So you didn't start playing any sport until high school?
A: Yeah, I ran the Seven-Mile Bridge run in high school, but that was about it.
Q: Why did you not get into sports until high school?
A: I did band in middle school at Sugarloaf, but I was also part of the running club there and that's what made me join, because I liked running distance.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: Six days a week, every week, and out of the year I get two to three weeks off.
Q: Would you have it any other way?
A: No, I really like it.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: In-season, I would say it's a lot more focused on your times and improving yourself, and out of season, it's more about enjoying it and the people you are around.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: I would say they are equal. I do my very best to continuously do great in everything I try to do.
Q: To you have a favorite season between cross country and track?
A: I prefer cross country, because it's a lot less people and more of a whole team, where everyone is involved with everyone else.
Q: Beside sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I do band, mock trial, ceramics, photography and I also work at my church.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Endurance, leadership and being able to understand yourself and how to apply that to a situation and knowing I can do a lot more than I think I can.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: To be able to PR in my 5K time and my mile time, and academically to be able to get into college.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: To travel and be happy.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: Regionals my freshman year because I was there with the seniors, and I was the only freshman in the 4x8 and we gave it our absolute all. We placed fourth and didn't move onto states, but we did really well. It was an overall best time for our team.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: My former cross-country coach Terence White, and Mr. (Dave) Perkins. My mom and dad have been very influential.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?
A: To be able to push yourself because you are a lot more capable than you think.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Comparison is the thief of joy.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sports, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: Being able to PR would be able to give me proper closure, but also being able to see the team be able to move on when I'm gone.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Costa Rica, because it has wonderful mountains and I want to go hiking on them.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I enjoy art and that goes with ceramics, photography, and then music, I play the clarinet. Also, I like writing stories.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Time management, living an hour away isn't helpful, but just being able to manage everything, but I think I got the hang of that my freshman year.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: That would get rid of the rime I would be driving, so probably just work on some more school work.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: Yeah, UF or FSU.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: I would love to take it. Oh my gosh, that sounds amazing.
Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: Yes, my times mainly, because I think I have the mental part of it and the drive to be able to do it, but my times just aren't there.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: It's a small town where everyone knows everyone.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: I'm going to get some vegi sushi from Seagrass in the Overseas Market.
Q: Do you have any career aspirations?
A: No clue, whatever happens, happens.