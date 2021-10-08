Q: When did you start playing tennis?
A: It’s been a while now, but I’d say, on-and-off, for about seven years.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: Yes, I’ve done cross country, track, soccer, volleyball, cheerleading and gymnastics.
Q: If you stopped playing a sport, then why?
A: My mom loves to play tennis and it’s always been something I’ve always come back to because it’s something I can do with her. Now that I have gotten better, whenever my mom needs an extra, she will ask if I want to play doubles and I’ll hop in. It’s fun to be able to do that.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: To be honest, it’s just sort of whenever I feel like it because for me academics come first. So it’s really whenever I can fit it in.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: Since I’m fitting in it whenever I can when it’S in-season training, it’s already scheduled and so it’s a lot more consistent in-season.
Q: Are tennis and academics close in ranking in life importance?
A: Yes, I’d say they are close because for academics it really helps for me to focus when I get that energy out while playing sports.
Q: Beside sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I can so knit and crochet. I’m pretty crafty.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: I’d say coordination, teamwork and strategy. Especially with tennis, it’s way more about strategy and getting the ball to where the other person misses.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: For sports, my goal is just to have fun and do the best I can. For academics, I’m in a lot of dual-credit classes, so my goal is to get the highest grade I can.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: I want to become a nurse and go into the military because I grew up in the military and it’s really fun for me to move around and see new places.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: It was actually at a field day at my old school. I was in the limbo competition and I beat the senior dance captain at limbo. It was crazy.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: My twin sister, Amanda, has really helped me, especially in tennis because we are super competitive. My mom and dad have always been there for me.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?
A: Don’t be afraid to fail because that’s how you learn. When you make a mistake, always ask what you could have done differently to get a different outcome.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Keep fighting, even if you are losing. Especially in tennis, even if you are really down, you can always fight and turn the game around.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: To be honest, I don’t really have any regrets because every mistake is a learning opportunity.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: I want to go to South America and see the Aztec and Mayan ruins.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I do a lot of reading and crafts, especially sewing.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: I’ve moved around a lot, so I’ve been to many different schools, so my biggest challenge is getting to know my teammates and cooperate with different types of people.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: I would spend more time with my sister, especially being so busy with sports, I don’t spend as much time with her as I would like.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: I’m not focusing on a specific college, but what type of degrees I can get at the college. It really depends on which college offers me the best opportunity.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: I don’t think so because college is a really stressful time and sports would be a lot of extra pressure on me, and I’d rather focus on job opportunities and keeping my grades up.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: It’s very hot and every restaurant I’ve been to has Key lime pie.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Steak with stuffed mushroom, corn and rhubarb pie from my mom.
Q: You talked about wanting to be a nurse in the military. What interests you in that career path?
A: Nursing is a job that will always be needed, even if I got out of the military it would be really easy to get a job as a nurse anywhere else.