Q: When did you start running competitively?
A: Since ninth grade.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: I played soccer and volleyball.
Q: Why the switch from soccer and volleyball to track in high school?
A: I took a break from soccer and I just wanted to go into track at the point, because I liked running, and I always wanted to do it. It looked difficult so I wanted to challenge.
Q: What event do you run?
A: I’m started with hurdles because I knew it was a ticket to every meet, but then I enjoyed it, so I got into it more.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: During season, we have practice every day and sometimes on Saturdays, for about three hours at a time. Summer is kind of our break, and we get back into November. So it’s about six months out of the year.
Q: Is that downtime important?
A: I think so, because I have school work and I’m in the band.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: Offseason, it’s a lot of weight training, instead of running, which is interesting because when I think runners I don’t think about the upper body as much as lower body, but we do bench press, push-ups and all types of upper body work. In-season, we do lots of sprints.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, which is more important in your life?
A: I’d have to say academics because I’m not going to go to school for track, specifically.
Q: Are sports and academics close in ranking in life importance?
A: I think they are, it definitely takes up a lot of time.
Q: Beside sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I’m in the band, so I do a lot of music stuff, and I have a lot of academic leadership in clubs.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: You have to work hard if you want to get ahead in anything in life. You need to persevere through it.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: I want to set new PRs and place in regionals.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: I would like to become successful in a way I’m happy, so where ever that leads.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: Making it to regionals last year, that was exciting to get past districts. I got fourth.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: Mr. (Dave) Perkins, our coach for the track team.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?
A: If you work hard, you’ll get places in life, so do your best every time.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: You can do more than you think you can, especially in track, being in the heat and running laps and laps which seem never ending. But by the end of it, you realize you just did all that and it’s not a big deal.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: I think if I know I gave my all and tried the best I could, I think that will be enough for me.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: I’d like to visit Argentina to go hiking.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: Music and doing anything outdoors like hiking, camping and kayaking.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Getting all my work done in the time I have. With track especially, we have to travel away for every meet and when we get back a lot of times it’s midnight and we have an AP test the next morning. It can be crazy.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: I would spend more time with my friends and family because being a student-athlete you have to prioritize school and track on everything else and you miss things and times with them.
Q: What are your college plans?
A: If I want to go in-state it will be FSU and out of state it would be Duke or UCLA.
Q: If you have an opportunity to run for a team in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: Yeah, I will.
Q: Is there any skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: I need to work on my speed, overall.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: It’s a really diverse place, and it makes you open to anything and people.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: A steak and cheese from Kim’s Kuban with a con leche.
Q: Do you have any career aspirations?
A: I want to be a musician, playing the trumpet, in a symphony.
Q: How long have you been playing the trumpet?
A: Since sixth grade.