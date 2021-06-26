Q: At what age did you start playing lacrosse?
A: I started my junior season.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: I played softball, basketball and taekwondo.
Q: Why switch from those sports to lacrosse in high school?
A: I saw my friends playing it, and it looked fun and I wanted to change it up my last few years.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: During season every day for three hours and then outside of season it’s whenever I can get out to a field and throw a ball or run.
Q: So there’s a big difference between in season and offseason training for you?
A: Yes.
Q: Rating lacrosse versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: Academics.
Q: Are sports and academics close in ranking in life importance?
A: Yes, but sports always come first.
Q: What life skills do sports teach you that you?
A: Communication and teamwork.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: Take advantage of the whole season, practice as hard as I can and make as many achievements as possible.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: To travel, complete college and get a job.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: Getting second-place in district this last year for lacrosse.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: My parents and my lacrosse coach because she taught me how to play this year.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?
A: To take every moment you can and not let any moment pass.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: To do what makes me happy and not try to do everything.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: Just do everything I can to do my best.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Norway to see the Northern lights.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I do crafts, like painting, making stuff.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Time management, that’s a big one.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Spend more time with my family.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: Yes, but I haven’t decided what.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: Most likely, but I’m not planning on it.
Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: Just overall bettering everything, so I can play more positions.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: It’s very local-based, everyone knows everyone, and most people tend to get along.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Chicken broccolini from Caroline’s.
Q: Do you have any career aspirations?
A: I haven’t decided, but I’m thinking about going into international business. I like seeing shows about people running their own business, and I would like to help businesses or make my own one day.