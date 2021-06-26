Q: At what age did you start playing lacrosse?

A: I started my junior season.

Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?

A: I played softball, basketball and taekwondo.

Q: Why switch from those sports to lacrosse in high school?

A: I saw my friends playing it, and it looked fun and I wanted to change it up my last few years.

Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?

A: During season every day for three hours and then outside of season it’s whenever I can get out to a field and throw a ball or run.

Q: So there’s a big difference between in season and offseason training for you?

A: Yes.

Q: Rating lacrosse versus academics, what’s more important in your life?

A: Academics.

Q: Are sports and academics close in ranking in life importance?

A: Yes, but sports always come first.

Q: What life skills do sports teach you that you?

A: Communication and teamwork.

Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?

A: Take advantage of the whole season, practice as hard as I can and make as many achievements as possible.

Q: What are your personal dreams?

A: To travel, complete college and get a job.

Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?

A: Getting second-place in district this last year for lacrosse.

Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?

A: My parents and my lacrosse coach because she taught me how to play this year.

Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?

A: To take every moment you can and not let any moment pass.

Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?

A: To do what makes me happy and not try to do everything.

Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?

A: Just do everything I can to do my best.

Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?

A: Norway to see the Northern lights.

Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?

A: I do crafts, like painting, making stuff.

Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?

A: Time management, that’s a big one.

Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?

A: Spend more time with my family.

Q: Do you have any college interests?

A: Yes, but I haven’t decided what.

Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?

A: Most likely, but I’m not planning on it.

Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?

A: Just overall bettering everything, so I can play more positions.

Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?

A: It’s very local-based, everyone knows everyone, and most people tend to get along.

Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?

A: Chicken broccolini from Caroline’s.

Q: Do you have any career aspirations?

A: I haven’t decided, but I’m thinking about going into international business. I like seeing shows about people running their own business, and I would like to help businesses or make my own one day.