Q: When did you start playing your sports?
A: Softball around the age of 7, and weightlifting my freshman year.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: I played soccer, that was my first sport, and I started volleyball in middle school until my sophomore year.
Q: What was it about softball that made you want on focus just on that sport?
A: Baseball has always been a big part of my life, something I’ve always grown up around, so it just stuck.
Q: Why not continue on with soccer or volleyball?
A: It just wasn’t that same or as fun as my other sports.
Q: How did you decide to add weightlifting in high school?
A: I felt like it was going to be better for me for softball, and volleyball, at the time. It has made me stronger and kept me active.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: Usually about two hours a day for about four to five days a week.
Q: Weightlifting has become very important to you, and last year you did not get a chance to compete in the postseason due to a ruling that you were too small to compete in a weight class. How frustrating was that, and how much motivation does that give you?
A: It was very frustrating and a rough time, but this year I’m going to come back and do even better. This year, when it comes to districts, we are going to be sure we know the rules.
Q: Do you really have downtime away from sports?
A: I try to stay active all year-round, but summer is a little tough, but I still try to keep my momentum going and not have an off-time.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: In-season is definitely tougher because it is more important during the season.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: Definitely academics, I know that’s what is going to get me furthest in life.
Q: Are sports and academics close in ranking in life importance?
A: I guess they are close, but I’ve always known academics are going to get me where I want to be.
Q: Between softball and weightlifting, which sport is most important?
A: Softball is more important because I’ve been playing it longer and I’ve put the most time into that sport. But weightlifting is also important because it’s what makes me stronger for softball.
Q: Being you were part of the inaugural season of the weightlifting team, I’m sure it holds a special place in your heart.
A: Yes, it does.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Being the weightlifting captain, it’s taught me a lot of leadership and sports, in general, has taught me about teamwork and that dedication pays off.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: I want to keep my unweighted 4.0 GPA, and for, weightlifting and softball, just go further than we have before.
Q: In softball, you have been right on the cusp of making the State Final Four since your freshman year. How much motivation does that give you entering your senior season?
A: A lot, a whole lot.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: I plan to go to UCF next year and major in accounting.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: Last year, winning districts in softball with five girls quarantined.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: My parents, my mom has always been my cheerleader and my dad has always been the one going out to put in that extra work on the weekend or over the summer with me.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?
A: Live with no regrets, be open to trying new things, and always remember your Conch Pride.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Try hard and always give 100% effort.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sports, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: To finish strong and make sure I’m motived all year.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Hawaii has always been a place I’ve wanted to visit because I love boating and being on the water. I feel like Hawaii is like a place like none other.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I love boating and hanging out with friends and family. Typical Keys stuff.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Juggling homework and sports were always hard, but once I learned how to prioritize my needs, it became easier.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: I really don’t know.
Q: Would you not add an hour to your day?
A: No, I would, but I’m not sure what I would do with it.
Q: You mentioned you want to go to UCF. Why?
A: I love Orlando. I always said Florida State was the place I wanted to go, but after going there, I realized I didn’t like Tallahassee as a place to live for four years. I’d rather be in Orlando, I feel it’s close to pretty much anything you need.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: Probably not. It’s something I have been thinking about for the last four years, but softball is not going to take me anywhere, so sticking to academics and getting a degree is more important.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: That we are surrounded by water and the most beautiful place to live. I can’t imagine living anywhere else.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Barbecue ribs and my mom’s mac and cheese.
Q: Do you have any career aspirations?
A: I want to be an accountant and come back here and live. Math has always been my strong suit, so accounting is always something I wanted to do.