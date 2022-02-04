Q: How long have you been playing both sports?
A: This will be my first year doing track, and I’ve been playing basketball since seventh grade.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: I played football, baseball, I did some jujitsu and wrestling.
Q: What was it about basketball that made you focus on that in high school?
A: I’ve always been good at shooting the ball, it just came naturally to me, so I just fell in love with it.
Q: Why not try any of the other sports in high school?
A: I really wanted to just focus on my basketball career. I just didn’t feel like playing the others anymore.
Q: Then why add track your senior year?
A: I want to get at least two sports in my senior year. I can’t graduate with one sport.
Q: Now that you are focused on basketball, how much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: Almost every day I play basketball and I get a lot of cardio and conditioning in, so track will come into play there too.
Q: Will it be distance running?
A: No, I’m going to be doing the sprints.
Q: Do you really have downtime away from sports?
A: It’s important to find time to rest to allow your body to recuperate. I try to do that at least once a week, but offseason is just as important as in-season, so I’m always going out there to get better.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: Offseason is more fundamentals and working on your own. In-season is about working on plays and following your coaching.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, which is more important in your life?
A: If I could pick, I would pick sports, but academics are just as important because you can’t play with bad grades. It’s called being a student-athlete and student comes first. I can’t play basketball with bad grades.
Q: Beside sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I’m pretty intelligent and good in school.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Basketball gives a lot of aspects to life, because you learn how to operate better with people because you realize how much of a teammate you have to be and that helps you socially. Basketball is also a work of art, and I feel like it uplifts my soul.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: Athletically, my goal is to start, and I want to break the 3-point record in a game. The record is nine and my best is three, but I think I can do it.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: I want to play college basketball anywhere in Florida, and then I want to continue to work in sports medicine.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: My freshman year, hitting two clutch free throws to secure the win in a tournament game.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: Coach (Brett) Fink has helped me out a lot, coach (Brandon) Clayton in Jupiter was big in a camp, coach DR (Demetrius Roach), I’ve had a lot of coaches who have helped me out, and then my parents for sure and my grandparents and my cousin Ray.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?
A: Don’t care what other people think of you, just keep working hard and don’t let others bring you down.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: That everything happens for a reason, my mom told me that, and ‘Just Do It’ by Nike, that one is good too.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: To work as hard as I can to strive for my goals so I don’t have any regrets.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: I want to go to Las Vegas because it looks so nice at nighttime. I also want to visit San Diego and all the big cities.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I work out five days a week, just really more sports.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Balancing my grades and sports.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Probably finish my homework.
Q: What are your plans for after high school?
A: I want to play college basketball and get a degree in something to do with sports.
Q: So if you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, are you take it?
A: For sure.
Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: Calming down on the court and being able to see everyone.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: That it’s a small island and everyone is relatively nice.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Skirt steak from my neighbor. It’s the best.
Q: You talked about potentially going into sports medicine. Do you know what career you want in that field?
A: Maybe a therapist, or I’ve even though about trying to become a detective. I feel like either career would be a good way to help out people.