Q: When did you start playing your sports?
A: Football since I was about 6, so 11 or 12 years now, wrestling I started in seventh grade but it really started my freshman year, so three or four years for that. Then lacrosse I started in fifth grade, so about five to six years for lacrosse.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: I played about everything, but football is what stuck.
Q: Why did you stop playing lacrosse in high school?
A: I played my freshman year, then I didn’t do it my COVID year and last year I did track instead of lacrosse to get stronger for my senior year.
Q: Why add wrestling in high school?
A: Coach Chaz (Jimenez) forced me, like he does all his linemen, but then when I got really into it my sophomore year, I started tracking it seriously.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: About six to seven days a week. I usually have a rest day on Sundays but sometimes, when I feel bad about myself, I go on a jog or do some speed work.
Q: Do you really have downtime away from sports?
A: Not really, no, it is my down time basically, I hate being bored.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: In-season, especially for football, you focus on going over plays and maintaining what you gained in the offseason, which is when you gain strength and speed for in-season.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: My mom has always taught me that academics come first, so it’s definitely academics.
Q: Are sports and academics close in ranking in life importance?
A: It goes by how much fun I am having in life, comparing school and then sports and football.
Q: So football is your No. 1 sport?
A: Absolutely.
Q: Besides sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I love film, recording making movies and I want to make movies when I’m older if I don’t make it to the NFL. I’ve always enjoyed holding a camera and recording things, which turned into me taking a filmmaking class, and now I’m getting into competitions and just loving it.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: I feel one of the biggest things is performance, learning that if you get knocked down, you have to get back up.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: Academically, I want to get at least a 30 on the ACT and a 4.2 on my GPA. Then for football, I want to get 50 scholarship offers. I have about 25 and my GPA is 4.1 now.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: Either go to the NFL or become a filmmaker.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: My sophomore year when we went against Miami Northwestern. I had never heard it that loud before and haven’t since. It felt like the whole town was there cheering for us, it was just crazy.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: All my coaches have helped me get to where I am and, of course, my mom and dad.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?
A: My biggest advice is if the team isn’t like brotherhood, the team isn’t going to be successful. We have to have that bond and feel like family. Of course, we are always going to go and fight for it, but you have to push for that brotherhood.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: If you are going to be dumb, you have to be tough.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sports, how can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: I have absolutely zero regrets, I live by that theory, not just in football but for everything. I’m really happy I’ve lived well so far, and I want to keep pushing to make it even better.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Japan for sure, because it seems like a cool place to be.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I like to film, like I said it’s one of my bigger passions, video games a bit and I like working out.
Q: Is there a type of movie you want to make?
A: I enjoy horror movies, sci-fi and fantasy types of movies.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Balancing everything. As a freshman, it’s hard to balance everything but as you start to go through, it becomes easier, but that was the toughest part.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Probably just enjoy everything more. I feel I miss out on a lot in life. I’ve been going out for walks and runs lately and enjoying the island, especially when you walk down Smathers at night and there’s nothing there and it’s pitch black, it makes you feel like you are in the center of the universe.
Q: What are your plans for after high school?
A: Obviously tear it up in football in college and hopefully get into a film school, so I can work on my film career at the same time.
Q: Does it come down to the best film school that gives you the best opportunity to play college football?
A: I don’t care about location, region or size, I just care about getting the opportunity.
Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: I think, especially with our high offense, we don’t pass as much as other teams do, so I want to work on my pass blocks and, of course, I always want to get bigger and stronger.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: It’s one of the most different and amazing places on Earth. It really is different than anywhere else and it’s always amazing to go and check it out.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: I’m either going to Sinz, or my friend and I like going to SushiSong at 3 a.m.
Q: You can get Sushi and good burritos anywhere in the world. Why go there?
A: Sinz is different, their queso is so good, then Mattheessen’s also.
Q: You have talked about wanting to go into film or playing football for as long as possible. But those are not two easy careers to get into. Do you have a backup plan or are you all in on that plan?
A: I’m definitely going balls to the wall for those two.