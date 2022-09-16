Q: When did you start playing your sports?
A: I started playing football and baseball when I was 7 and I have always been an avid runner.
Q: What was it about football that drew your attention, that you stuck with it through high school?
A: Football has been the sport I’ve played since third grade; being in a team environment and having only yourself and the guy next to you to rely on is what makes me love this sport. The brotherhood that comes from it is second to none.
Q: Why did you decide to add weightlifting and track in high school?
A: Weightlifting has been a huge focus for me ever since I got into high school. It helps me strengthen myself and turns me into not only a stronger athlete, but also a healthier one. Track and running, in general, is just to supplement my stamina and make sure I’m working my fast twitch muscles so I can effectively move on the field.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: I train pretty much every day, and with that comes consistent recovery every day also with our team trainer.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: I definitely train harder in the off-season just really trying to break my body down and build it up, in the season I’m just trying to make sure my body is in the best shape I can be and be healthy.
Q: Do you really have downtime away from sports?
A: Not really, outside of any sports I’m always training to help myself become 1% better every day.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: Definitely academics, my parents have always told me grades guarantee your future, so I’ve always been focused on my academics.
Q: Are sports and academics close in ranking in life importance?
A: Definitely, but you can’t have one without the other. Academics give you the opportunity to play sports, so they’re pretty equal in that sense.
Q: Of the sports, you play, which sport is most important?
A: Football. I’ve played football since a little kid and even after some downtime from the sport it’s definitely been the most important to me.
Q: Besides sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I’ve always been great with working in a team environment. I think I excel at being a leader and a figure people can follow.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Being a responsible leader, keeping calm when the pressures on you, working around challenges and making sure you’re always keeping the guy next to you all right.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: I’m definitely trying to get recruited, of course, but I want to make sure my GPA can be as high as it can be and maintain it through school.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: I want to go to a university and get my degree, of course, but I’m definitely interested in the criminal justice field and seeing where I go there.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: Definitely leading the team out with the ‘Canes flag and every single prayer I’ve had the privileged to say to them.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: Definitely my parents, Laura and Peter Jacobsen. They’ve been my biggest supporters through high school. Coach (Ed) Holly, coach (Alphonso) Bryant and coach (Herbert) James. Also, Coach (Andy) Englemier and my two Brothers George and Henry Jacobsen.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Hurricanes?
A: Just keep doing your job every day, Always protect the guy next to you no matter what, and make sure you buy-in, ‘cause what you put in is what you get out.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Stay focused and buy-in. Go out there and work when no one’s working and it’ll get paid back to you tenfold.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sports, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: Just have a solid season, embrace the time with my friends and make sure my academics are the best they can be.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Definitely go and see Europe, my sister Isabel, who went to study abroad and I’ve always been interested in visiting.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: Spearfishing, fishing in general. Lifting. And spending quality time with my friends.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Making sure my character is straight and I’m a role model everywhere I go, making sure my teammates and friends are good every day.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Definitely get a better stretching routine in, having a good stretch routine and getting loose is a great feeling.
Q: What are your plans for after high school?
A: Just get to college and get a degree in criminal justice and then hopefully work in the federal law field.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: Yes, of course, any opportunity is a blessing.
Q: Is there any skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: Working on my field vision and seeing running opportunities better on the field.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: Just get ready for the Saturday traffic from up north.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Going to The Catch and getting a batch of sweet chili chicken wings.
Q: You talked about wanting to study criminal justice. Do you have any particular career plans you hope to achieve with that degree?
A: If I can work for the FBI or CIA, but I definitely want to be in the criminal law field.