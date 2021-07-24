Q: At what age did you start playing your sports?
A: For tennis and weightlifting, it was just my first year and volleyball, I played growing up. My dad wanted me to get into it, and it’s always been my sport, but this year I am glad I tried the other two sports.
Q: In weightlifting, you had a very good season making it to regional with 45 other girls from the county. What was that experience like?
A: Honestly, I’ve never had an experience like that. I was really happy I did it. My coach has been trying to get me to join, but I have a lot of other responsibilities, so I wasn’t too sure about adding that one to my plate, but 110% I would recommend it to anyone who is slightly interested because you gain muscle, you gain knowledge and you gain a team. I’ve gained so many friends from that, even people I’ve known I’ve got to know better.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: Growing up, with four little brothers, I was always at the baseball field.
Q: I don’t see softball on your list of sports. How do you spend all that time at the baseball field and not pick up softball?
A: I get asked that a lot because I play baseball on the weekends. To be honest I don’t have an answer why I don’t play softball, I guess I just always told myself I always wanted to play volleyball and it’s just always been my season.
Q: Now that you are playing three sports, how much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: I don’t necessarily dedicate a time to training, because there is training in everything you do. If you are at the store and you are carrying groceries to the store, I consider that training. If you are going on a walk, go that extra block, but I don’t say at 8 o’clock tonight I’m going to the gym. I go to the gym when I can, and get what I can get.
Q: Does your training differ when you are in season compared to offseason?
A: Of course it differs; when you are in a season you are more in it and focused on how you are playing or gaining muscle or losing weight, so obviously training is going to be different. But I don’t find it changes too much because I’m always constantly into sports.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: Absolutely, academics come first.
Q: Are sports and academics close in ranking in life importance?
A: I would say no because I can see my future in academics. I know that’s what’s going to take me to college and not sports, as much as I would love to say I want to go on a sports scholarship or even play a college sport. I just know my reality and academics are more important to me.
Q: Beside sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I think I am very personable, so I think my unique gift would be that I’m able to talk to a lot of people who are all different.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: For my senior year, I want to finish out strong. I’ve been working really hard these last few years because I really wanted to fix my GPA. When I came into high school, I was goofing off a little bit and that messed me up a bit, so I want to finish off with higher than a 4.0. I’ve worked hard, and it’s almost there, so that’s my end goal, to get it past there.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: I’m always dreaming, but I don’t have an end goal. I think I’m fortunate to have an open mind when it comes to dreams, and I don’t find it necessary to have one dream. Keep adding to the collection.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: That would definitely be making it to regionals and almost to states in weightlifting this past year. That really sparked my interest in sports and as an athlete.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: Absolutely, you can never do anything by yourself. There’s always a voice, maybe it’s your teammates. Maybe they are bummed out, and you use that to get on top. It’s hearing the things from everyone. For me for weightlifting, Coach Jesse Schubert played a huge role and athletic trainer Luis Leal also helped a great deal.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Dolphins?
A: For the next Dolphins, I think everyone needs to work on dedication and motivation. Those are two important things when you do anything in life.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: To take a break, as surprising as that is. I think a lot of people work hard to go after a dream, and they don’t realize you need to slow down sometimes. You can hit the gym every day, but you need to take a rest because it is important to step back and see what you can do better, what you have been doing wrong and what you can be doing right. So taking a break is important.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sports, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: I’m not too sure, and that is definitely something to think about. My proper closure will be just knowing I want to take the skill I know I have gained, and taking those skills with me after I’m done. That will be my closure.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Why have one place? Let’s go everywhere!
Q: Where do you want to start then?
A: That’s a good question. I want to go all over America, I’ve been to 38 states, so I’ll finish off America, and then I’ll go from there and go around.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I love to work, so I guess my hobby is working. I write for Key Weekly and that’s really awesome because I like writing and reporting.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Time, you are always running out of time. If I’m at sports practice, I can’t be getting my homework done at the same time. But that’s the challenge, you have to make sure you are getting the work done. You are accountable for your own responsibilities, so if you know you have an AP test and you know you have practice you have to know you are not Snapchatting all night.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: I need that break, so I guess I’m sleeping.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: I just moved to the state of Florida two years ago and I love it, so I’m hoping to stay in Florida to go to college, UF or FSU, somewhere in Florida.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: No, because after college is over I’m not going to the pros, so I’d rather focus on my career.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: If you want to chill you, I’ve got a good place. It’s pretty chill here.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Fresh fish. Nothing like fresh fish.
Q: Do you have any career aspirations?
A: I’m asked this almost daily and every day I feel like I give a new response. I’m leaning toward communications and journalism, right now.