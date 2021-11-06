Q: When did you start playing your sports?
A: I started dancing when I was 2 years old, then soccer around 6 or 8 and football, as a junior, I started kicking.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: I did gymnastics and a little bit of lacrosse, but soccer went into it, so I picked soccer over lacrosse.
Q: What was it about soccer and dance that drew your attention?
A: I always liked the social aspect and the team, and a lot of the time the dance team and the soccer team were the same people. I liked that I got to grow up with some really fun people who I’ve been with since I was 8 years old.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: For each season, it’s every day for about two to three hours. Out of season, I normally don’t train, but if there is conditioning I’ll go to that for a couple of hours a day.
Q: Is it important to have that downtime away from sports?
A: I think so, because my body hurts.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: I like academics better.
Q: Are sports and academics close in ranking in life importance?
A: I think so, because I also like leaving school early for away games because I like playing. But at the same time I like As.
Q: Of the sports you play, which is most important?
A: I think soccer is the most important.
Q: How did you get the chance to kick for the football team?
A: My sophomore year, the kicker was a senior, so I figured I’d give it a try, but then I got a concussion from soccer and couldn’t do spring football. Then last year I talked to a lot of the boys and they wanted me to try and were very accepting, so I thought I’d try again to do it.
Q: Beside sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: With my art. I’ve been in art lessons since third grade, but I lost interest a bit until my concussion. Now, it’s just a way for me to express.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Patience, how to take the time to think about it and then react. Communication is everything.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: Academically, I want to get my test scores up and then for sport want to break my scoring record.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: I want to go to school to be an interior designer, minor in graphic design and own my own company.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: My junior season in soccer, I scored my first goal and it came against the team that gave me my concussion and took away the second half of my sophomore year. Everyone ran up to me after, and it was such a huge team moment.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: All of them. Pat Fazio let me attend games and practices as I felt up to it coming back from my concussion. My mom and dad have always been there for me, including waiting for me all night after my concussion.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Hurricanes?
A: Don’t take everything so seriously. It is a game and even though you want to win, you don’t need to take it back into your life. Separate your life from sports.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Breathe.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sports, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: I think the team bonding will be the biggest thing for me. As long as we have good communication and we are not at each other’s throats all the time. I think that will make it so much better, even if I don’t score.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: France. I was supposed to go but didn’t get the chance and I know a little bit of French from taking the class. I also know a lot about the culture and I think it looks pretty.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I paint and do archery.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Time management. I’ve been on the go from school, to dance to soccer and then find time for homework. I think I have gotten a lot better, but I think I could still get better.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: I would either take a nap and let my body feel better, or do homework.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: Probably somewhere in Florida, but I do like Scad University in Savannah, Georgia.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: Yup, probably, it’s just a lot of commitment. In the beginning I’m sure it would be pretty tough, but once your body get used to it, I’m sure I’d be fine. But juggling college-level school work and sports can be pretty tough.
Q: Is there any skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: My shooting, I need to work on my hip placement.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: It’s very close knit, everyone knows everyone and it’s pretty easy to get around. It’s just one straight road and so you’re not going to get lost.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Spaghetti from my grandma.
Q: You talked about wanting to be an interior designer and owning your own business. What interests you in that career?
A: I’ve always enjoyed places like Ikea, but recently I really enjoyed a game I got, so it opened up that door.