Q: How long have you been playing baseball?

A: Since I was 4.

Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?

A: Anything with a ball I was using, either laying on the streets or with a team, but baseball has always been my No. 1.

Q: What was it about baseball that drew your attention?

A: My family all played it, so I just took to it.

Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?

A: Typically, whether it’s in the weight room or out on the field, it’s six days a week. Summer slows down a bit, but it doesn’t stop.

Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?

A: Offseason, I’m more flexible, but I’m still making sure I put the time in to get better.

Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?

A: I’d say it’s 50/50. I take baseball more seriously, but you have to have academics to pursue anything in life.

Q: Beside sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?

A: I’m a people person. I can talk and get along with anyone.

Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?

A: Work ethic. I take what I do on the field seriously, like I do at my job or anything I do — I take that work ethic from baseball with me.

Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?

A: For academics, keep my 3.0 and for baseball just ball out.

Q: What are your personal dreams?

A: I plan to pursue a career in the FWC.

Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?

A: Freshman year, beating Ransom 1-0. That was a crazy game.

Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?

A: My parents have dedicated so much time to all three of us, then coach Joey (Gonzalez) has been coaching me since sixth grade, so I have to give him credit as well.

Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Dolphins?

A: Be ready to work. Come out, have fun, but take it seriously.

Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?

A: Don’t take it personally, if you’re not playing, just make it a reason to work harder.

Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — to your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?

A: To ball out. To take all my training and put it to use.

Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?

A: Costa Rica, because I love fishing and they have the good fish.

Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?

A: Fishing and ... that’s really it, I just fish.

Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?

A: Not being able to take academics as seriously as I need to.

Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?

A: Probably go to the weight room.

Q: Do you have any college interests?

A: None in particular. I plan on going somewhere small.

Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?

A: I’ll take it into consideration, whether how far away it is and if that’s what I really want to do.

Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?

A: All of them, nothing specific.

Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?

A: Come visit and let’s go fishing.

Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?

A: I’m going to have to go to Driftwood and have their lemon-peppered wings.

Q: You talked about wanting to go into the FWC. What interests you in that career path?

A: I enjoy the water and it’s really something I could see myself doing and having an interest in.