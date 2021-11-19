Q: How long have you been playing baseball?
A: Since I was 4.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: Anything with a ball I was using, either laying on the streets or with a team, but baseball has always been my No. 1.
Q: What was it about baseball that drew your attention?
A: My family all played it, so I just took to it.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: Typically, whether it’s in the weight room or out on the field, it’s six days a week. Summer slows down a bit, but it doesn’t stop.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: Offseason, I’m more flexible, but I’m still making sure I put the time in to get better.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: I’d say it’s 50/50. I take baseball more seriously, but you have to have academics to pursue anything in life.
Q: Beside sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I’m a people person. I can talk and get along with anyone.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Work ethic. I take what I do on the field seriously, like I do at my job or anything I do — I take that work ethic from baseball with me.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: For academics, keep my 3.0 and for baseball just ball out.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: I plan to pursue a career in the FWC.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: Freshman year, beating Ransom 1-0. That was a crazy game.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: My parents have dedicated so much time to all three of us, then coach Joey (Gonzalez) has been coaching me since sixth grade, so I have to give him credit as well.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Dolphins?
A: Be ready to work. Come out, have fun, but take it seriously.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Don’t take it personally, if you’re not playing, just make it a reason to work harder.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — to your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: To ball out. To take all my training and put it to use.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Costa Rica, because I love fishing and they have the good fish.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: Fishing and ... that’s really it, I just fish.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Not being able to take academics as seriously as I need to.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Probably go to the weight room.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: None in particular. I plan on going somewhere small.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: I’ll take it into consideration, whether how far away it is and if that’s what I really want to do.
Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: All of them, nothing specific.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: Come visit and let’s go fishing.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: I’m going to have to go to Driftwood and have their lemon-peppered wings.
Q: You talked about wanting to go into the FWC. What interests you in that career path?
A: I enjoy the water and it’s really something I could see myself doing and having an interest in.