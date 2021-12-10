Q: How long have you been playing your sports?
A: I’ve been playing soccer since I was 4, so for about 14 years, and football I started when I was 14, so for about four years I’ve been playing football.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: My parents tried to get me to play baseball, however, I couldn’t hit the ball off the pitching machine after 15 tries, so I just gave up because I knew then I couldn’t play baseball.
Q: Why add football in high school?
A: The previous kicker, Jair Torres, was a cousin of mine and he talked to me about it a lot, so I tried to give it a try after he graduated and it ended up working out.
Q: Now that you are into those two sports, how much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: Within the season, for football, it’s Monday through Friday for two hours, so about 10 hours a week and it’s about the same for soccer.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: It doesn’t change. I keep it the same. Well, maybe I’ll go a little lighter about a month prior to the season, but really I try to work harder in the offseason than I do in-season.
Q: Do you really have downtime away from sports?
A: No, I don’t. I might take a three-day weekend, but I personally don’t like taking off too long from sports because when I come back I’m rusty.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: For me, personally, it’s sports. If it’s between a school event or practice, I’d rather go to practice. That’s just me, I prefer my sports over school.
Q: Between football and soccer, which sport is most important?
A: Soccer, for sure, is more important. Football was my side sport, and soccer, I really love playing.
Q: Beside sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I learn quickly, which is why I’m good at all sports. I even tried pickleball, and it took me about two days to start hitting the ball correctly. I’m a very competitive person, and I’m always trying to be better because I hate being in second or third place.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: When you are playing a sport you always have to have your head up and be analyzing everything and I think that makes me more observant in life.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: Academically, I want to get my SAT scores up, and sportswise, I hope to break another record. It was a good feeling getting into the Conch record book for touchbacks in a season.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: To play a professional sport. By far, that is my biggest dream.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: When I broke the record for most touchbacks in a game. That will be what I remember from playing high school football. It was surreal and hard to believe, and it didn’t sink in right away. I had all my coaches congratulating me and it was a really nice moment.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: The main one is coach (Judd) Wise. After my sophomore year, I tore a ligament in my leg and he was the one that got me back on my feet. We will work out and after the workouts, he would take me to my pool therapy and then back home or school. He was always there for me and I thank him a lot as he is a big part of my life now. My dad pushed me as well as taught me a lot of lessons in being the person I am now.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?
A: Be humble and learn your place in anything. Learn your limits. It’s fine if you can’t do something but still do your best at it and always try to beat the best person.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Stay humble, There’s a saying I learned from my grandparents which is ‘10 toes down,’ which means never think you’re sky-high. You can’t fly if you can’t crawl yet, so stay humble.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sports, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: By looking at the achievements I have gotten. It’s a little harder for soccer, like football, but the one thing that would give me closure would be to be team captain. Football, I think I have that closure.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Hawaii because of the vibes it gives. It seems like such a relaxing place.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: No, just sports and working out.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Time management. Sometimes I have two practices a day and I won’t be getting home until 8:30 and all you want to do is eat and go to sleep, however, there is still homework to do. The one thing that has helped me is to make an agenda each day, and take care of that homework when I have chances throughout the day — that way when I get home I have less work to do.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Practice even longer.
Q: What are your plans for after high school?
A: I would like to go to college for sports and study sports medicine because I think I will enjoy doing it and I want to enjoy what I do for the rest of my life.
Q: So, no matter the size or location of the school?
A: It doesn’t matter, I’ll take what I can get.
Q: Is there any skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: I need to be more disciplined. My dad taught me discipline is everything and I, no doubt, need more of that.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: To me, I’ve never experienced any other place like it, but at the same time it’s a small town and everyone knows everyone, no matter who you are. Somebody knows something about you, one way or another, so everything comes around.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Without a doubt, the buffalo chicken pizza from Big Johns.
Q: You’ve talked about wanting to go into sports medicine. What interests you in that field?
A: Sports are a big part of my life and I want to know more about it, plus I’ve always liked medicine and how we can help through science.