Q: How long have you been playing your sports?
A: Track for three years and football two years.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: Basketball for six years, since I was in first grade.
Q: So why did you switch from basketball to football and track and field in high school?
A: I just didn’t like it anymore and wanted to try new things.
Q: What was it about football and track that drew your interest?
A: My friends recommend I play football, so I did.
Q: Now that you are into those two sports, how much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: Five days a few, I try to go all the time.
Q: Do you really have downtime away from sports?
A: Nope.
Q: Would you have it any other way?
A: Nope, I like sports.
Q: How does your training differ between in season and offseason?
A: Offseason is optional if I want to go, but I train the same no matter the season.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: Academics.
Q: Are sports and academics close in ranking in life importance?
A: Oh yeah.
Q: Of the sports you play, which sport is most important?
A: I feel track is more important because I feel I’m better at it.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Teamwork, a lot of teamwork.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: Winning the state championship for track or even football.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: I want to be a D-I athlete.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: Making it to regionals for track this year.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: Coach (Dave) Perkins, coach (Johnny) Hughes and my parents have always supported me, no matter what.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?
A: Always give 100%.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Don’t give up.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sports, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: Winning. District, regionals, just winning.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Greece, because it looks beautiful.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: Nothing really, just sports are my main thing.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Grades, grades, yeah, keeping my grades up.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: University of Florida.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: I would go anywhere except a D-III. Any D-I or D-II.
Q: If you do plan to play a college sport, Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: My patience.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: It’s beautiful, I like the beaches.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: There’s a lot of them, but maybe some fried chicken from my dad.
Q: Do you have any career aspirations?
A: Be an athlete.
Q: What happens if you get hurt? Do you have a backup plan?
A: Maybe be a barber, or joining the military will be my last option.