Q: When did you start playing basketball?
A: Since I was 5.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: In middle school, I played volleyball, track and soccer and I did cross country, too.
Q: What was it about basketball that drew your attention?
A: The other sports were fun, but I never got into them as I did with basketball. It would be to play those other sports at a park, but I never got into them the way I did basketball.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: In the offseason, it’s three to four days a week, depending on how close it is to season, and that’s not counting lifting. During the season, it’s six days of actual practice and lifting in between.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: In-season it’s more about adjusting to the team, finding the holes in the defense, and offseason it’s more physical and individual like working on how high I can jump or how fast I can run. My individual ability to do stuff.
Q: Do you really have downtime away from sports?
A: Between basketball, school and work, there’s not much time, but I do what I can when I have time. I like music a lot, I haven’t learned to play any instruments yet, but I like music.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: Academics, easily, because I want to be a doctor, so I need to focus on the academic part of that.
Q: Are sports and academics close in ranking in life importance?
A: I would say so because basketball makes me happy, and my well-being will have an effect on my academic performance. Academics take precedence, but sports are still important.
Q: Beside sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: People say I have nice handwriting and I’m pretty adaptable, I meet people pretty quickly and catch on to the situations when I do.
Q: I suppose it would be unique for a doctor to have good handwriting?
A: Yeah, I’d say so.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: To keep pushing, even when you think you can’t. When you’re working out and you feel you can’t go another step, but you do because you have to and that teaches how to keep pushing through your barriers and limits.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: To maintain honor roll, I’ve been on the honor roll since I started schooling, and for basketball, I want to become the most confident player I can be. I was shy when I played before, and I want to come into myself as an athlete.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: Other than career and financial goals, I really want to live in a glass condo or house with a nice view. I know it’s weird, but that would be amazing.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: I had a double-double my freshman year and it was a solid double-double, at my former school Liberty High in Pennsylvania.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: All my siblings and my coaches too, they all really pushed me to keep going when I was doubting.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?
A: Do what you need to do to be satisfied with your efforts. You don’t want to go out there and not reach a goal and then feel like you could have if you worked harder. You can achieve what you want to achieve.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: It was about my confidence because I work hard at everything I do, so when I go out there, I just need to be confident in myself and my abilities.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: By giving that 110%. If I come home super tired every game, I feel I’ll be satisfied. I also want to build a good relationship with my teammates, but at my old school we were like family, we were messing around all the time and sometimes got in trouble for it, but we all cared about each other and that’s what I want to establish here.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Greece because I was obsessed with Greek mythology in middle school.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: Not really. I work and listen to music, but don’t really have a lot of free time.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Time management more than anything. There’s so much to do in a day, and I always wonder, ‘how am I going to get this all done?’ But I find a way to do it.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: It depends on the day, but most likely sleep. I have always wanted to learn how to play the guitar, so maybe that.
Q: What are your plans for after high school?
A: I want to go to college. I have no idea where I’m going to go yet, but I want to go to college.
Q: If you have an opportunity to basketball in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: I’ll probably play club if I don’t get a scholarship, but if I got a scholarship to play for a team, then yeah, I’m going to play.
Q: Is there any skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: I need to jump higher.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: There’s a lot of lizards, everywhere.
Q: I take it there are not a lot of lizards in Pennsylvania?
A: Not as many as here. I went to get something from my car and there were three lizards on my car. And it had only been 10 seconds or so, so how did they get there?
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: It would be some Spanish food because a lot of the population from where I’m from is Puerto Rican and I don’t know what they do to the pork but it’s call pernil and it’s amazing. I would definitely have that.
Q: You talked about wanting to become a doctor. Do you have any particular career path in that field you’d like to pursue?
A: I’ve thought about becoming a psychiatrist, but I’m not 100% sure on that yet. I just want to help people. There have been situations when my family needed medical help and having a good doctor made it so much better and less stressful. I feel that if I can help people in their worst times, that would be a very fulfilling life.