Q: How long have you been playing your sports?
A: Football I started my sophomore year and baseball last year.
Q: Did you play any other sports growing up?
A: Nope.
Q: You didn’t start playing sports until high school?
A: That’s right.
Q: Why did you not play before and you did you decide to start in high school?
A: I never liked sports until I came here, after I was homeschooled, and then I decided to give it a try.
Q: Now that you are into sports, how much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: I used to train a lot more, go to the park and run some routes, but now it’s mainly at practice.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in season compared to offseason?
A: Yeah, offseason I go out more and try to stay in shape.
Q: Do you have downtime away from sports?
A: Oh yeah.
Q: Is that downtime important?
A: Yeah, because your body needs a break every now and then.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, which is more important in your life?
A: Academics, for sure.
Q: Are sports and academics close in ranking in life importance?
A: No, I wouldn’t say so.
Q: Between football and baseball, which sport is most important?
A: Football, for sure.
Q: Besides sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I can play the guitar and drums.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Confidence and teamwork.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: Academically, to continue to get better grades and graduate, the for football, I want to get five touchdowns.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: I want to be a pilot.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: The kickoff return I had, on the opening kickoff, that I took to the house, but sadly, they called it back because of a penalty.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: My parents, for sure, my mom has been there all the time. My dad was too, but he’s not here anymore.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Hurricanes?
A: Just be confident in yourself. Confidence goes a long way.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Just believe in yourself. I didn’t always do that, but this year, I said I was going to do it and it’s much better now.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sports, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: I just have to fight and give it all I have every moment I can.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Oh, everywhere, I want to go all over the world.
Q; Where do you want to start then?
A: Europe, I’ve been to England twice, so maybe Scotland next or Ireland and then keep going.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I like going on the boat and hanging out with friends.
Q: You talked about playing instruments. Are you in a band?
A: No.
Q: How did you get started?
A: My dad got me into it when I was 8 and ever since then I’ve gotten into it more and more.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Sometimes it gets in your head, but you have to block it out because if you overthink it you’re not going to do what you need to do.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Focus more on school work because I get behind sometimes.
Q: What are your plans for after high school?
A: Go to a decent college, maybe go to a D-III school and play some more football.
Q: So if you get that opportunity to play football in college, no matter the size or location of the school, you are going to take it?
A: Yeah, for sure.
Q: Is there any skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: I need to get a little bigger, I’m a little undersized, but that can come with work.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: It’s a nice place, it’s a little small, but it’s a nice place.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: A fish sandwich, I like the ones from Craig’s.
Q: You talked about wanting to be a pilot. Do you have any particular career path you hope to take with that?
A: I want to do commercial because my dad used to do that and ever since I was younger he was always flying stuff and I thought it was cool.