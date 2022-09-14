Q: How long have you been golfing?
A: For about 10 years now.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: I played baseball, soccer and football.
Q: Why did you decide to focus on just golf in high school?
A: It’s just been that one sport that I have been playing so long that I can’t really play any other sports without golf intervening. So I just kind of stuck with what I love.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: I try to get out at least two to three times a week, with my classes permitting it. I try to stay out for two to three hours, either putting, chipping or working on the range.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: Offseason, I kind of focus on the little things I struggled with during the previous season. During the season, I work on my main problems, like my swing and my short game.
Q: Do you have downtime away from sports?
A: I normally do two weeks after the season ends, I kind of take it to myself, get caught up on all my classes, then I’m right back into it.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, which is more important in your life?
A: As of right now, it was to be academics, because I plan on going to college for PGA Management, so I need to have good grades for that.
Q: It sounds like being you want to go to school for golf, they are close in ranking in life importance?
A: Oh yeah.
Q: Besides sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: Not really, just golf.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: How to have a calm mind, be patient and don’t let frustration get to me.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: Graduate with a 3.5 GPA and get credit for my college classes. Then for golf season, I want to go to states. It’s the one thing I haven’t done since my freshman year.
Q: Having made the region finals the last three years, how much motivation does that give you to make the State Finals your senior year?
A: It gives me a lot of motivation because I feel I am more confident this year having gone to regionals three times. I have been short just a few times, so hopefully, with that extra confidence, this is the year.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: I want to teach people how to golf, that’s why I’m going into PGA management. I like seeing when people know how to play golf and I want to continue to teach the sport.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: At districts, when I shot a 64, it was one of the best rounds I have ever had.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: My parents keep me engaged, even when I have said I wanted to quit multiple times. All coaches, Danny, Doug, and Justin, all of them, have always been there telling me how to fix my swing and what I need to do.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?
A: Don’t give up, be patient, everything comes with time.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Keep a calm mind, that’s the main one, always keep a calm mind.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: I’m just not going to try to have any regrets.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Ireland, because my dad originally grew up there and the courses, I’ve heard, are beautiful there, so I want to play them.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: Not really, I do ride my bike and hang out with friends when I have the opportunity to, but I mainly golf.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Keeping up with my grades and juggling homework, sports and I work on the weekends so I have no downtime in the season.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: I’d probably spend it getting my homework done so I can spend more time on the course.
Q: What are your plans for after high school?
A: I want to go to college, make a golf team and do the PGA Management program.
Q: So if you have an opportunity to play golf in college, no matter the size or location of the school, are you going to take it?
A: Yup, no doubt.
Q: Is there any skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: Yeah, my mental game, really. That’s the one thing I struggle with but once I get that working, I should be able to do a lot better.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: It’s paradise, everything is laid back and chill.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Stuffed chicken from my mom.
Q: You’ve talked about wanting to go into PGA management. Is there a particular career path you are hoping for?
A: The PGA Management course is there to help to learn how to teach, and I’m looking at a lot of schools right now so I could maybe become an assistant pro or a pro and teach people.