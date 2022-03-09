Q: How long have you been weightlifting?

A: This was my third year.

Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?

A: I did tennis and cheerleading. I stopped cheerleading after two years and then did it again in middle school. I did tennis for about four years through middle school.

Q: Why did you decide to add weightlifting in high school?

A: It was new my freshman year and I didn’t do it, but my friend egged me on to do it my sophomore year and I ended up liking it.

Q: Now that you are into it, how much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?

A: I try to go to the gym once a day, for about an hour to an hour and a half depending on what we are doing that day.

Q: Do you really have downtime away from sports?

A: I try to stick to it so I am continuously on the go and continuing to add what I’m training for.

Q: Does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?

A: Not really, I just try to work more on myself in the offseason and in-season I work more on technique.

Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?

A: Academics.

Q: Are sports and academics close in ranking in life importance?

A: I think academics overtakes it a little bit.

Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?

A: To be patient, you are going to grow in yourself and as you learn more you will be able to do more.

Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?

A: Athletically, I’d like to make it to regionals again and attempt at states. Then academically, I’d like to try to move u in my class ranking and figure out what I want to do.

Q: Knowing you were part of two straight record-breaking weightlifting seasons in Monroe County, how much pride does that give you?

A: I was really proud of not only our school girls but all the other girls that made it because that shows even though we are a small community we are able to do a lot more.

Q: What are your personal dreams?

A: I’m not sure yet.

Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?

A: Seeing us grow together in weightlifting. Seeing our weights go up and enjoying those moments we had together.

Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?

A: Coach (Erin) Hamilton definitely did. She teaches all of us to do our best and that we are able to do it. My mom, definitely, pushes me as well.

Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Hurricanes?

A: Don’t be afraid to try something new.

Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?

A: Go for it.

Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — to your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?

A: I don’t know, it’s already been so great.

Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?

A: All of Europe. I’d like to start back in Greece.

Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?

A: I work, sometimes I play the piano and go boating.

Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?

A: Sometimes it’s physically exhausted m and I did have homework and work and community service.

Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?

A: Sleep.

Q: Do you have any college interests?

A: I’ve looked into more of the STEM majors, mathematics, finance, business, marketing, but also criminology, behavior, psychology.

Q: If you have an opportunity to lift for a college program, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?

A: I would.

Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?

A: It’s a nice place to go visit, just don’t go during season or on holidays because it gets wild.

Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?

A: Fish from my stepdad. He probably would have gone fishing the day I got back and would make a meal like a mahi continental.

Q: Do you have any career aspirations?

A: I do not, I just know I want to live in the Keys.