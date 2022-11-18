Q: How long have you been weightlifting?
A: About five years.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: Soccer, but I was not good at it.
Q: Why did you switch from soccer to weightlifting in high school?
A: Soccer was just not my thing, it was more my brother’s thing, but then I found weightlifting, and I thought I’d try it because my mom still lifts weights and brought me into it.
Q: Was there something about weightlifting that drew your attention?
A: When you lift that much weight and you look at the person next to you on the street and know they may not be able to lift as much weight, that means I’m strong, it’s a great feeling.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: I try to do at least an hour every day, but I also try not to over do it, because when I over do it I overthink it.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: Not really, I lift weights all year.
Q: Do you have downtime away from sports?
A: If it comes to a week I don’t want to do it, then I don’t do it, but that doesn’t happen regularly.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, which is more important in your life?
A: Probably weightlifting, I’m not really into school, so I will always prefer weightlifting to school.
Q: Are sports and academics close in ranking in life importance?
A: Oh yeah, of course.
Q: Besides sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I’m good at baking. My mom is a baker so I like to watch what she does.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: To not overthink stuff. You have to take it easy, life cannot be rushed and you have to stay fresh.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: Athletically, I’d like to make it to the finals at States. Academically, to get accepted into a college of my choice.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: Find something that makes me happy. You see some people doing jobs they don’t like and I don’t want that. I want to be happy.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: Probably going on trips with the girls. It’s a lot of fun to be with them.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: Yeah, my mom, definitely.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?
A: Enjoy it, because it goes too fast. When you hear that, you think people are joking, but it actually goes really fast.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Take it easy, enjoy life, because it goes too fast.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, how can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: Set a personal record and see how high I can get that.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Paris, because it’s Paris, I guess.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: Nope. I only do weightlifting. That’s all I do.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Trying to find time for school. Homework and sports don’t mesh well, in my opinion, so it can be tough.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Probably relaxing.
Q: What are your plans for after high school?
A: College definitely. My brother went to college, so I’m trying to do that.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: I know there are not many options for weightlifting, which made me sad, but I would like to get into a weightlifting program.
Q: Is there any skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: Probably my bench. I’m terrible at the bench, I try but I just can’t reach my goal.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: It’s really nice, and just relaxing. At first, I did not like living here, but once I opened my eyes, I realized it is a great place to relax and enjoy the beach.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: A buffalo chicken pizza from Big John’s, you cannot go wrong with that.
Q: Do you have any career aspirations?
A: Not yet, I don’t have a plan yet.