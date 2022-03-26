Q: How long have you been playing lacrosse?
A: Since fifth grade, when I was 10 or 11 years old.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: I played soccer and baseball a little bit.
Q: Why focus just on lacrosse in high school?
A: That’s what I was best at.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: I really didn’t start taking it seriously until my junior year and some my sophomore year, but I’ll go to the gym at least six days a week to at least run and stay active.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in season compared to offseason?
A: When we are in-season, it’s a lot more running, trying to gain speed, and in the offseason it’s more strength training.
Q: Do you really have downtime away from sports?
A: Yeah, in the offseason, but I find myself training all year-round.
Q: Rating lacrosse versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: It’s hard to stay focused on academics when it’s so much fun to play sports.
Q: Are sports and academics close in ranking in life importance?
A: Yes, they are close.
Q: Beside sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I find myself able to excel at whatever I put my mind to.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Definitely dedication, that’s the big one.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: Just to win districts again.
Q: Losing that title for the first time in program history last season, how much motivation does that give you for your senior season?
A: We are all ready, and pissed.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: Not really, just to live life and make it good.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: Definitely the rides back after a good win, those are always fun.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: My parents and sister, my grandparents Ed and Rose Mickey, and coach Alberto (Piceno).
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?
A: Really think about what you want to focus on and start as early as possible.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Practice makes perfect, just focus on what you want to do and go at it.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: Just giving it all I have and doing my best, that’s all I can really do.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Probably Hawaii. I think that would be cool to see, and I like to surf, too.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: Surfing, which is hard to do here because we don’t have waves, I also spend a lot of time working or at the gym.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Keeping up with my academics, 100%. Focusing on school and sports at the same time it tough.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: 100% sleeping, I don’t get enough sleep.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: Somewhere in Florida, because I have Florida Prepaid and it’s going to make a difference.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play lacrosse in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: As long as it’s in Florida, yes.
Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: My speed and strength. It’s important to have your body in shape.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: It’s a different world; 100% different from anywhere I’ve been, and everyone I meet who comes down here tells me, ‘This is not how I imagined it.’ It’s just a whole different world.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: A Cuban sandwich from anywhere. They are all good.
Q: Do you have any career aspirations?
A: Not really. I might be a wedding DJ, that’s what my dad does, and I’ve done it before. It’s fun.