Q: How long have you been playing your sports?
A: Weightlifting for four years and then track and field for three.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: I played soccer, but I never really accepted it.
Q: Why switch from soccer to these sports in high school?
A: I liked the idea of being an individual. Even though both weightlifting and track are team sports, you compete individually, and I liked relying on myself more than my teammates.
Q: What prompted you to try those sports?
A: I feel growing up, I didn’t feel as pretty as the other girls but I wanted to do something for that and do something for my body. My freshman year, I had so many girls tell me that girls weightlifting allowed you to be whoever you are, it doesn’t matter your size, your athleticism or your popularity if you are there the team will accept you. So I felt like it was a comfort place. For track and field, I felt why not, you only get one shot.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: For weightlifting, it’s all year-round, I don’t stop at all. Track, I go on and off, but usually, I do go out and run a mile after weightlifting, which in turn keeps me in shape for weightlifting, so there are no breaks.
Q: So no downtime, you never take a week off?
A: Not really, even during Thanksgiving break I was still going, there is no stopping.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: I feel like the offseason is more about strength training and less about technique, so I focus on how much I can dead lift or squat. In-season, we focus on technique, so we don’t have much time for strength training.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, which is more important in your life?
A: Academics, even though I love sports, because how else am I supposed to go to college? I could go for sports, but I’d rather rely on my smarts.
Q: But they are still very close in ranking in life importance?
A: Yes, they are very close.
Q: Besides sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I’m part of the band and I also do sports photography for the team and I’m also doing it in basketball season.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: I feel like it teaches me to be mentally strong and as a person, I feel I can be very sensitive and I’m super competitive, so when I lose something I want to get mad but then I’ve learned to stay calm, it’s OK because I’ll do better next time. Even when I feel good about a lift, I feel it makes it better mentally than physically.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: My goal is to make it to state for weightlifting and for track to make it to regionals because that’s not my go-to sport. Academically, I’d like to have a 4.5 GPA before graduation.
Q: How close were you to state last year?
A: Let’s just say I had a rough start, but I do think I’ve gotten a lot better this season. My max jumped 20 pounds over the summer.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: I hope to be a content creator for an NFL team.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: When I hit a max on the bench with my best friend my sophomore year and she’s still my best friend to this day and we are also co-captains, so it’s a great bond we have.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: Mr. Ed Smith, for sure, coach Stacy (Pilair) who was our coach last year and then coach Shep (John Shepard) because he’s taught me a lot of things this year and I’m grateful for him as our coach.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?
A: If you just keep trying, it’s going to all work out.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: I’ve had a lot of good advice, but the best I think is to just stay calm and don’t let it get to your head.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: To have proper closure I’m going to have to make ti to at least regionals in weightlifting just because I feel like I’ve worked so hard. I feel like if I didn’t make it past district, it would be heart-breaking because I am a senior and I don’t get another shot. I would like to do this in college so I could still have it then, but in my last year, I want to leave a legacy.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: I want to go to Tanzania because I work with kids who don’t have many necessities they need or want, and I feel like going somewhere and making a difference is a greater reward than going to Greece or getting a vacation.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: Photography, for one, I’m also in the marching band, and I’m also in TV production, so I do the morning announcements. I do a bunch of clubs, but there are just too many to list.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Time management I feel is my biggest. With late classes, it’s kind of hard to manage my homework and getting a good night’s sleep because in weightlifting it’s crucial to get a good amount of sleep or you won’t do well because you’ll be so drained. You can’t pick up 150 pounds and sling it over your head if you don’t have proper sleep.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: That’s a tough one, but sleeping.
Q: What are your plans for after high school?
A: I hope to attend the University of Connecticut and I hope to work with a college football team, leading up to the NFL.
Q: There are not a lot of weightlifting programs in college, so if you have an opportunity to run track in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: I have been talking to some coaches. I was talking to SCAD in Atlanta and the Penn State satellite school, so it would depend. I feel like weightlifting is my life more than track, so I feel like if I got the opportunity to do weightlifting, with financial aid, I’d take it. There are clubs through USA weightlifting, and they do competitions and I’d most likely register myself to do that and UConn is one of those schools that do that. The goal now is not the Olympics, but if I did get good enough, you never know, maybe ... I’m a high schooler, so you never know.
Q: Is there any skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: I think one of my weakest downfalls is that I overthink things a lot. Even if it’s in track, I do the long jump and as I’m running I find myself thinking, ‘Am I going to hit the board or I hope I don’t scratch,’ I keep thinking I hope, I hope I hope, and I don’t think I can, so to go to the next level I have to work on my mindset.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: It’s small, but the community is great here, and I feel like Key West had taught me a lot of things. Honestly, if I had to grow up somewhere, I’d pick here over a lot of places.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: My mom’s chicken Parmesan, it’s so good.
Q: You talked about wanting to work with an NFL team as a creative coordinator. Where did that professional idea come from?
A: My sophomore year I started filming lacrosse games and I liked it, but it wasn’t what I liked the most, so I decided to try football. Coach (Johnny) Hughes gave me the opportunity and I’m so thankful for him, I bug him all the time, but he left me to start traveling with them to the way games to film the games and take photos. I eventually got good at it, I got first in the state for photography and just a few days ago I got first in the nation for photography. I really like it, not even the awards, just doing it makes me happy. So I’m going to go with what I’m happiest doing.