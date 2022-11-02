Q: When did you start playing volleyball?
A: I’ve been playing volleyball since I was in the second or third grade.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: Nope, just volleyball.
Q: Why did you decide to focus just on volleyball?
A: Honestly, I didn’t think I would suit volleyball because of my height, because I used to be really short, and I wanted to try stuff like ballet or cheer, but I tried out of volleyball when I was in the second grade and ever since I just loved it. I love digging the hard ball and the crowd going “Whoa!” and cheering me on. It’s so satisfying.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: During the season, I practice every day, and off the volleyball season I go to the gym and do some personal training for about an hour and a half.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: I feel in-season I’m more chill just because I’m practicing with the team, because in the offseason I’m working myself more because I’m by myself and I know what I need to fix.
Q: Do you have downtime away from sports?
A: I wouldn’t say a long break, it’s more of a day or two off if I’m having a bad day or need some time off.
Q: Rating volleyball versus academics, which is more important in your life?
A: Volleyball.
Q: Are sports and academics close in ranking in life importance?
A: No, volleyball all the way.
Q: Besides sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: Other than being bilingual, volleyball is the only other thing I do that could make me unique.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Volleyball, specifically, teaches me about working with others and committing to something with others and not just trying to do it all yourself. You’re not self-centered when you are playing a team sport.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: Honestly, I feel I’m doing fine. For volleyball, I just want to do my best and not regret anything I do my senior year. I just want to go out happy.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: I have a lot of dreams. It used to be professional volleyball, but now I’m more into architecture, and I’m also into currency trading, which, if I do make good money doing, I’m going to pour more into that.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: It’s not one specific moment, it’s when every I do a dolphin dive to dig a ball, everyone is just surprised how smooth and clean it is, and it’s heartwarming to see everyone’s faces when I’m doing it. I love the reaction, I guess.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: My mom has been to almost all of my games, she is my No. 1 fan, coach Kim (Butler) and coach (Sarah) Eckert have been there for me, even if I’m having a bad day, they are very understanding. They are just an extended part of my family, and are really supportive for me.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?
A: Don’t be scared, or intimated. I feel like a lot of them are really shy and they just need to go all out and be themselves. I feel there are a lot of people-pleasers, so I’d say please yourself before you please others, so you can actually enjoy your sport.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Honestly, just go for it and do what you think’s best for you, and what makes you happy.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: I just want to enjoy playing with my teammates. I don’t want to walk away with regrets and not enjoy playing with my younger sisters, I love them all so much.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Singapore. I’ve seen pictures online and it’s so beautiful and pretty.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I just nap, I don’t have hobbies, I play volleyball.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: When I think about volleyball, all I do is think about volleyball, so when I’m dedicated to something, I really can’t do two things at once. I’ll stay up until 2 in the morning to do my homework just so I can play volleyball.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: I’d read a book, because I’m trying to get more into reading, so I’d try to read a few pages in a book.
Q: What are your plans for after high school?
A: If I’m really good at currency trading, I’m going to dedicate myself to that and if that backfires, I’m going to go to Keiser or FIU and study nursing or architecture.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: Yes, any day, any where.
Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: For me, I need to get my stamina up. I feel I would need that stamina to play those longer rallies and games.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: People actually live in Key West.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Sushi, my mom makes great sushi.
Q: You have talked about wanting to go into currency trading. What interests you in that career path?
A: My friend is into trading foreign currency and he’s made so much money, and he’s only 19 and has his own Tesla. It’s so inspiring to see people my age able to achieve stuff I want to do and get because I want to have a house when I’m young. It’s good to know people my age are able to do stuff, I thought, people my age were never going to be able to do.