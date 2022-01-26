Q: When did you start playing your sports?
A: I started softball when I was 8 and weightlifting when I was 14, which was my freshman year.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: I did soccer, basketball and baseball and dance, but most people won’t say that is a sport.
Q: What was it about softball that drew your attention more that the rest of those sports?
A: I was the only girl on my baseball team, and I was told girls can’t play baseball, and I didn’t know softball was a thing until I started playing. After I made the switch to softball, I just stuck with it.
Q: Why not try to continue any of those other sports in high school?
A: I wanted to focus on softball until weightlifting came in and that was more to get stronger for softball. Soccer and basketball always just took away from practice and softball.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: During weightlifting season I’m in the gym almost every day and I try to work out if I don’t have practice. For softball, it’s almost all year-round. I play summer ball and fall, which leads into the spring, so I maybe get a month or two off each year.
Q: Is that time off important?
A: Yes, extremely important, because it allows me a chance to break a little bit, instead of going so hard so for many months through the year.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: In-season, at least for weightlifting, is a little more intense than offseason, then I get a break. Offseason for softball is more conditioning, other than playing, while in-season is more focused on fielding and hitting.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: I’m going to have to say academics. I know I say I practice all year, but academics have always been really important to me. Softball and weightlifting will always be up there too, but I have to put my academics first.
Q: Between softball and weightlifting, which sport is most important?
A: Softball, by far, because I have put in more time and I enjoy it more. It’s just always been there.
Q: Besides sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I write for the paper and I do have writing skills. Other than that, just being me.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Teamwork and taking accountability. I’ve learned a lot of accountability through sports, like if I make an error, own up to it, and it’s all about being part of a team.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: I want to get into college, I want to get into Chapel Hill. I want to get to regionals this year in softball.
Q: On the softball side, your team has been on the cusp of reaching the state final four since your freshman year. How much motivation does that give you to reach that point this season?
A: A lot because I’ve been playing for so long and this is probably going to be my last year, so I want to make the most of it by winning regionals.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: To graduate college and, I want to be a writer and work for a magazine or newspaper. Then go where ever life takes me. I want to travel a lot; I want to see a lot of countries in Europe and Asia.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: Winning districts last year because we thought we were all going to lose, and when we won, we all got really excited. It was great.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: Of course, my parents and my sister have been my biggest supporters. They have brought me all the way to Alabama for softball and that’s a lot. Then Coach Jason (Garcia) has softball has always been a big advocate. My history teacher coach (Brett) Fink has not been my coach but has always been a big mentor for me along with Mrs. (Patricia) Rech. Those two have always been my big two in high school.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?
A: Don’t let what other people think stop you from being the best you can be. A lot of people may tell you that you can’t do this or that, but if you stop there you will never know what you are capable of and if you think about what you can do and not what everyone else thinks, you can go much father.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Hate losing more than you love winning.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sports, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: I don’t think I’ve gotten to that point yet. It’s really hard to think of because there will be days that I realize I’m a senior, and it will be my last year for a lot of things. I feel if I take in everything going on, I’ll be happy where we end up.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: I really want to go to Santorini, Greece. It’s gorgeous and it has good food, I love Greek food.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I write for the school paper and other than that I hang out with friends so we can do everything together before I leave because I don’t see myself coming back here that much. Knowing we are going to be going separate ways, I try to spend as much time with friends as possible.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Overcoming a lot of things. Weightlifting is a big boy image thing, especially for the girls on the team, and in softball, I can pass out really easily, and it’s just getting past that and then getting over what other people say you are capable of, and practicing as much as I can.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Sleep because I spend so much time from school to softball to weightlifting then back to doing homework and I used to work a lot, so getting that extra hour of sleep would mean a lot to me.
Q: What are your plans for after high school?
A: Of course, I want to go to college, not sure where yet, and from there I want to work for a magazine or newspaper and see where that takes me. I really want to travel and write because I really do love journalism. I like history too, so that could be part of it.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: I do not think so. I think I’m going to focus on my academics. I really love softball, but I just don’t see myself playing at the next level.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: That it’s not just a tourist destination, it’s a family. We are a big community and it’s tight-knit and one of the most different places you’ll ever go. There’s nowhere like this.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: A Goldman’s cheese, bacon and egg sandwich. That’s my favorite one.
Q: You’ve talked about wanting to go into journalism, do you know exactly what magazine or newspaper you’d like to work for?
A: I want to work for the Smithsonian Magazine because I want to put both the journalism aspect of writing and history into it at the same time. That could take me either way, like to another magazine, as the New Yorker or I just started working at the Smithsonian, I would like either.
Q: What interests you in journalism?
A: I started my freshman year. I get to talk to people, I do talk a lot, and I get to find out so much about the world around me, and I do like writing. I feel it’s one of my strong suits.