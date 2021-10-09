Q: When did you start running competitively?
A: My sophomore year.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: I danced.
Q: Why not go into Canettes and instead focus on track and field in high school?
A: I just didn’t have the best experience with people in dance.
Q: Now that you are into track and field, how much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: During the season it’s every day, in the offseason I work out three days a week.
Q: Is it important to have that downtime?
A: Yes, because I think it is important to have that time to yourself and relax.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: Academics.
Q: Are sports and academics close in ranking in life importance?
A: No, I’ve just always heard more about keeping my academics up.
Q: Beside sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I pick up things really fast, like hobbies.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Discipline.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: Get straight As and not to get senioritis.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: To be successful. I want to go into business.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: Coach Herbert James.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Hurricanes?
A: To work hard and never give up.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Don’t care what other people think, just do you.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: Just make sure I give it all I got.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Egypt, because my dad was born there and I want to go.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: Sewing and reading.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: It’s hard to balance academics and everything else.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Either read or just go outside.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: FAU, I want to study business.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: No, probably not. I want to focus on academics in college.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: It’s really small, and they should probably go to Miami.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Lamb and grape leaves from my mother.
Q: Do you have any career aspirations?
A: Something in marketing. My parents own two businesses and I want to stay in that area.