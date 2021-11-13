Q: When did you start dancing?
A: I’ve been dancing since I was 3.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: I did a lot of everything. I played softball, tried cheerleading, but that just didn’t work out for me, but then I did jammers and just moved up from there.
Q: What was it about dancing that drew your interest?
A: I had tried so many sports, I had also really loved softball, but dance was just a way I could express myself more. I like being able to show my moves because I genuinely believe Ilm a good dancer.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: We practice 3:30 to 5, Monday through Friday, and around the new year we start Conchette Capers practice and that can go from 2:45 to almost 8 o’clock sometimes or really short days depending on your dances.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in season compared to offseason?
A: Our season is all school year, so I really don’t have an offseason, but I try to keep up with my stamina during the summer.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: Definitely sports. I’ve always felt like what makes me happy should be what I focus on most and not saying school doesn’t make me happy but dancing is my outlet for a lot of things. When I struggle in school, I take a break and dance then I come back stronger, ready to work.
Q: Beside sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I’m really involved in my community and I’m not sure if that make me uniquer, but I think that is something very special to do.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Leadership, definitely, because I used to be so quiet, until I broke out of my shell and now senior year I’m one of the loudest people. I always speak my mind and no one can tell me what to do without an explanation. It’s made me the person I am.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: I want to have an awesome dance for Conchette Capers. I’ve already started to make it up and something I’ve always looked forward to because my sisters were Conchettes. So it’s been something I’ve wanted to do, be on that stage, for eight years and have my name under the choreographed by line.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: I really want to be a teacher, an ESC teacher specifically because of my sister. I just applied to college for just ECS and elementary education.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: Last year I made every single tryout dance, which is hard to do. Some people only choose eight other girls and I went from making none of them to making all of them in just one year of growth. That was awesome from me.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: Definitely my parents, my dad has always been my biggest sports person, and my mom picks me up and makes me do stuff. Also, all my coaches.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?
A: To just be yourself, no one is going to remember the little things you did when you were a freshman but how you left.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: To always talk like there is a camera present. It saves me every single time.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: I got the lieutenant position this year and that, combined with getting all the dances, has helped me reach my point where I want to be, and it’s already wrapped me in a blanket of closure.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: I really want to go to Paris, because you see it in all the movies and I love to explore different foods too.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I do a lot of community service. I swim for Special Olympics, I’m a unified partner and have been since I could be with the high school and colleges. I am really in everything you can think of and when ever they need help, I’m there for the call. I also like to DJ at their events, because I know the songs they like.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: With academics, during COVID especially, where I felt so defeated because I didn’t feel like I was the best I could be and trying to be better really took a toll on me and getting past that was really challenging. It almost took a year to get over it, but I was really able to branch out and space everything out. I learned about affirmations and that I should be starting my day out with positive thoughts because that really genuinely changes your day.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Dance.
Q: What are your plans for after high school?
A: Hopefully to go to FSU, become a teacher and then come back down here and start teaching. I want to be a coach of something, if it’s dance teacher or something sop I can give back to the community. I also want to be that teacher that kids think of when you ask who was your favorite teacher, like Mrs. Albury was for me.
Q: Do you plan to dance in college?
A: I really want to. I want to try to get on the FSU dance team, but I know it’s not going to be easy, so if not I want to do a studio dance because I love dancing and have done it so long.
Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: Knowing my limit because I push myself for everything. One day I do something and the next day I come back and try to do it better. I keep telling myself there’s room for improvement, so there’s a million things I could say I could improve on.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: It’s not as cool as you think. You have to be so involved, you have to have a driver’s license, you have to do so many other things and have to love going to the beach. It’s a pretty place, don’t get me wrong, the sunsets here are awesome, but after a while you wonder what to do now. It’s just bars and I can’t go to a bar.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: My mom’s ropa vieja, it’s so good, or my grandma’s picadillo.
Q: You talked about wanting to be a teacher. What interests you in that career?
A: From a young age, growing up with my two sisters, my sister Amber has Down Syndrome, and then also realizing my other sister Katlyn has Aspergers was confusing. So always wanting to be better and then getting involved in Special Olympics and seeing how everybody is so loving toward each other, it made me realize that’s what I want to do. I also have the experience that a lot of people don’t have because I grew up in that situation.