Q: How long have you been competing in track and field?
A: Since my freshman year.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: Soccer since I was 8, but I stopped after my sophomore year.
Q: Why did you decide to switch from soccer to track and field in high school?
A: My parents and my friends were doing it and wanted me to try it, and I wanted to try something new, so I got into it and once I did, I realized I really liked it so I stuck with it. Then soccer wasn’t really working out for me in high school, so I stopped that to focus more on track.
Q: Now that you are into track, how much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: During season it’s every day for about a four- to five-month span, and then in the offseason I do what I can to stay in shape. But I don’t really run, I just work on staying in shape.
Q: So there is a big difference comparing in season and offseason training for you?
A: Yes.
Q: Do you need that down time?
A: Yes, because it gives me time for my muscles and my mental state to regain so that way by the time next preseason comes around I’ll feel more prepared.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: I prefer sports, I find track and field to be so much fun, but academics are just as important, so I try to balance.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Hard work pays off and how to collaborate with other people.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: Athletically, I would like to make it to regionals and academics, I would like to go to college.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: I want to travel the world.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: After most meets we get to go to Exit 2 (on the Turnpike) and it’s fun when the team is all together and talking about the met.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: Coach (Dave) Perkins, I would like to thank him for always helping me improve, and my parents for supporting me every step of the way.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?
A: If you think you might be interested in it, try it out because there’s no harm in trying it out. If you don’t like it, you can always stop, but you never know what you might like if you don’t try.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Coming back from an injury isn’t always easy, but if you love it, it’s worth the work.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: Knowing that I got to spend it with my teammates at all the meets, so I can spend as much time with my teammates as possible.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: I want to go to Europe, I’d start in Paris, France and I also want to go to Norway to see the Northern Lights.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I bake, I make food for my family sometimes.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Balancing between academics and my sports commitments, but I think I have responded to that well.
Q: If you could add one hour to your to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Have more time just to relax.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: FSU is my No. 1.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: I don’t think so, I don’t really picture myself doing track in college.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: It’s hot and it’s fun for the first couple of months, but then you get tired of it really quick because there’s nothing to do.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: My mom’s flan.
Q: Do you have any career aspirations?
A: I really have no idea. I know I want to have a family, but first I want to travel the world, but I really don’t know what I want to do right now.