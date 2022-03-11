Q: When did you start playing your sports?
A: I started volleyball in seventh grade with a team, but I had played with my friends before, and weightlifting I started my freshman year. I also played basketball for a bit, but the coaches just liked my height and it just wasn't for me.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: Yeah, I played softball from the age of 7 until just before when the pandemic hit, I decided then I didn't want to play anymore. It was a hard choice because I had been so committed to that sport, but I ended up being the manager of the baseball team.
Q: Why did you decide to add weightlifting in high school?
A: One of my really good friends was doing it and convinced me to do it. Then also my brother is really into weightlifting, and I am really close with him, and coach Schubert and I are really close, so I just did it.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: During volleyball season I go every day, including working out with Schub on Saturdays for weightlifting, and in summer I go to the gym as well.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: In the offseason, I shouldn't be as lazy as I am.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, which is more important in your life?
A: Probably academics, because I know it's going to take me further and my dad only asks two things from me: to stay out of trouble and get good grades.
Q: Between volleyball and weightlifting, which sport is most important?
A: They are really close. I really love volleyball and being on the court doing everything I can with my team. It's just an amazing bond. For weightlifting, as much as it is an individual sport, it really is a team sport, because you are always encouraging others, so that's really special to me.
Q: When you started weightlifting, it was just a Marathon sport, to this season more than 45 girls made the region final from the county. What has it been like, for you, to see that growth?
A: It's been crazy because my freshman year we had Ori (Mendez) make states, and she was a really good leader. Freshman year I didn't even place at district, so it's just been crazy seeing how it uplifts everyone and motivates everyone.
Q: Besides sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I'm reliable. If you need anything, I'm there for you, from my work to my mom, dad or siblings, I'm reliable.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: How to be hardworking, not giving up and see the bigger picture. You are going through this now, so eventually you win.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: I want to maintain, if not, raise my GPA. I really just want to finish strong and leave it all on the court in the halls.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: I want to be successful. I want to go to college and do all that. I want to travel, and really I just want to be happy.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: Placing first at districts my junior year. I thought I was going to get second or third, but I pushed an extra 10 pounds and that's felt nice.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: For sure, Kevin Freeman, Jesse Schubert, my brother.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Dolphins?
A: Just do what you have to do so you can do what you want to do. Make sure you have everything done that's important so you can enjoy that time and what's possible.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: The same thing, do what you gotta do so you can do what you want to do.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sports, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: I've always been the type of person to give it all I have, so I know, no matter what happens, I know I would have done my best.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: I would like to go a lot of places, all over the country and the world, but I want to see the Northern Lights, for sure.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: Working and handing out with my friends. I like watching sunsets. To this day, even though I see them every day, it just amazes me every time, and it is just beautiful.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Time management because I am a student-athlete and dividing that time with other things is tough.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Probably study, for nothing specific, just get more knowledge on things.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: I've always liked UCF, but I really started to like it when my best friend went there and that's where I want to go. I also like FAU, but somewhere in Florida.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: I don't know. It's never been my route, so probably not, but if I get the chance I'd have to consider it. It's just not my first choice.
Q: Is there any skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: I can improve in everything, you can never be too good at everything. I would likely need to learn to work better with others because I've always been an independent worker. I need to be able to take others' opinions and work with others.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: If you want to go to the beach, the pool or just hang out, come on with me and I'll show you.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: The fried Key lime pie from The Island. It's the best and the regular Key lime pie.
Q: Do you have any career aspirations?
A: I really enjoy criminal psychology and maybe even working my way to the FBI. If that doesn't work out, I like business because I have a lot of experience being a leader working as a manager.