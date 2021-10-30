Q: How long have you been playing lacrosse?
A: Since I was 10.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: In middle school, I tried volleyball, cross county and basketball.
Q: What was it about lacrosse that drew your interest?
A: Mainly my parents because they both played in high school and they were really focused on me playing.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: It depends if I’m in-season. That’s when I spend a few hours a day and out of season, it’s just a few hours per week.
Q: Do you need that time away from the sport?
A: Definitely, because in-season it can get a little overwhelming with timing, so it; nice to have that time off to have to yourself.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: Academic because for me sports are more of a hobby and just for fun. It’s not something I’m going to continue into adulthood while academics will affect what college I get into and my career.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: You can always improve at anything with hard work.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: I just want to be able to look back on my senior season knowing I had fun but also did the most I could my final season.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: Just in general by happy and successful.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: Freshman year when we won districts.
Q: This past year you were in the district championship but lost to Ransom. How much motivation does that give you entering your senior season?
A: A lot of motivation. Every time we played them we got better and next year we just have to work hard to see where it takes us.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: My coach (Marissa Giacopuzzi) is very motivational and helps me keep on track. My parents are endlessly supportive and always give me advice and my grandparents as well.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?
A: Appreciate the time you have because it flies by so fast.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Really, appreciate the time you have because it flies by so fast.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sports, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: I just want to be able to look back and know I had a fun and successful season and had a good experience with the other girls on the team.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Probably Greece because of the architecture and scenery.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I like to read and watch movies.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Handling time management with all my school work and when I train.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Either sleep or get homework done.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: I would love to go to UF, but I’m playing it by ear.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: Probably not, because it’s not something I see myself taking into adulthood, it’s just a fun hobby at the moment. It’s also a huge time commitment.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: If you come down, go to Fort Zach because it’s the best beach.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: My parents’ homemade curry.
Q: Do you have any career aspirations?
A: Nothing is decided, but I’m thinking about something in the medical field.