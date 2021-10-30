Q: How long have you been playing lacrosse?

A: Since I was 10.

Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?

A: In middle school, I tried volleyball, cross county and basketball.

Q: What was it about lacrosse that drew your interest?

A: Mainly my parents because they both played in high school and they were really focused on me playing.

Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?

A: It depends if I’m in-season. That’s when I spend a few hours a day and out of season, it’s just a few hours per week.

Q: Do you need that time away from the sport?

A: Definitely, because in-season it can get a little overwhelming with timing, so it; nice to have that time off to have to yourself.

Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?

A: Academic because for me sports are more of a hobby and just for fun. It’s not something I’m going to continue into adulthood while academics will affect what college I get into and my career.

Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?

A: You can always improve at anything with hard work.

Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?

A: I just want to be able to look back on my senior season knowing I had fun but also did the most I could my final season.

Q: What are your personal dreams?

A: Just in general by happy and successful.

Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?

A: Freshman year when we won districts.

Q: This past year you were in the district championship but lost to Ransom. How much motivation does that give you entering your senior season?

A: A lot of motivation. Every time we played them we got better and next year we just have to work hard to see where it takes us.

Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?

A: My coach (Marissa Giacopuzzi) is very motivational and helps me keep on track. My parents are endlessly supportive and always give me advice and my grandparents as well.

Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?

A: Appreciate the time you have because it flies by so fast.

Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?

A: Really, appreciate the time you have because it flies by so fast.

Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sports, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?

A: I just want to be able to look back and know I had a fun and successful season and had a good experience with the other girls on the team.

Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?

A: Probably Greece because of the architecture and scenery.

Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?

A: I like to read and watch movies.

Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?

A: Handling time management with all my school work and when I train.

Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?

A: Either sleep or get homework done.

Q: Do you have any college interests?

A: I would love to go to UF, but I’m playing it by ear.

Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?

A: Probably not, because it’s not something I see myself taking into adulthood, it’s just a fun hobby at the moment. It’s also a huge time commitment.

Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?

A: If you come down, go to Fort Zach because it’s the best beach.

Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?

A: My parents’ homemade curry.

Q: Do you have any career aspirations?

A: Nothing is decided, but I’m thinking about something in the medical field.